ST. MARYS — Two people in Elk County are facing drug charges after 53 bags of heroin/fentanyl were reportedly discovered during a traffic stop.
Andrew Michael Krewduk, 32, of Ridgway, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 23.
Josie Marie Griffith, 23, of Ridgway, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police Department officers were monitoring traffic on Brusselles Street on May 11 when they observed an orange Dodge Charger with an expired inspection. Krewduk, a person known to police as a drug dealer, was identified in the front passenger seat. Police initiated a traffic stop on South St. Marys Street. Griffith was identified as the driver, and someone known to police as a drug user. A juvenile male was also present in a car seat in the back of the vehicle.
Police reportedly observed a black drawstring bag between the feet of Krewduk, with a silver and black lock box protruding from it. During a conversation with police, Griffith allegedly appeared to be overly nervous, deceptive and there were discrepancies in her story. She allegedly admitted to knowing that the vehicle they were in was involved with drug activity, and they were coming from a house in Johnsonburg that is known to be involved in the distribution of fentanyl/heroin and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police asked Griffith how much meth was in the car, to which she indicated “a little bit,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police informed her they are aware of Krewduk dealing meth, and that she was free to leave.
Police told Krewduk they were aware of his involvement with drug activity, to which he allegedly admitted there was heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle, as well as distributing drugs in Elk County.
K9 Nando was deployed on the Dodge Charger, and reportedly alerted to the presence of illegal controlled substances. Krewduk handed police five stamp bags of heroin/fentanyl, and two stamp bags from his shorts pocket. Both he and Griffith gave police permission to search the vehicle, and Griffith admitted to possessing digital scales.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the reported seizure of a silver/black lock box, two digital scales, Ziploc bag packaging material, four bundles of heroin/fentanyl, three Ziploc bags with methamphetamine, one Ziploc bag with four buprenorphine pills, glass vials, syringes, cut straws, burnt foil, rubber bands, a glasses case, pen tubes, empty glassine wax bags, scraper tools and glass smoking pipes, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Krewduk was also in possession of an Apple iPhone and $243.
Police later interviewed Krewduk at the City of St. Marys Police station, where he allegedly acknowledged he had been selling drugs.
Police photographed, weighed, counted and field tested the evidence seized from Krewduk and Griffith –approximately 53 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 1.65 grams of methamphetamine, and four buprenorphine pills.
On May 19, police were granted a search warrant to search Krewduk’s cell phone, which he was allegedly using to both purchase and sell drugs in the Elk County area.
Krewduck and Griffith’s preliminary hearings are set for June 28.