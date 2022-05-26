WILCOX — Two Elk County residents have been jailed on felony charges following an alleged drug bust that occurred in March.
Todd H Stahli, 49, of Wilcox, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, a felony in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at James Martin’s office March 24. Bail is set at $75,000.
Pauline H. Stahli, 65, of Wilcox, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were requested by state parole to assist in a search for Todd Stahli on March 24 for an alleged parole violation. The plan was to intercept him in an open parking lot across from the Johnsonburg Police Station. He was taken into custody.
During this time, other state parole agents were located at a Worrall Street residence in Wilcox where Todd Stahli was reportedly residing with Pauline Stahli. Police began a search of the residence, where a tin was located in the living room, with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine in it, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Agents also located numerous guns in Pauline Stahl’s bedroom. State police were advised of these findings and the residence was secured.
Todd Stahli was interviewed at the Ridgway Police Station, where he said that he and Pauline were the primary residents at the house, but people were in and out a lot.
Pauline Stahli was interviewed at a Lawrence Street residence in Wilcox, where she also reportedly said that she and Todd were the primary residents at the Worrall Street residence. She would not say who was responsible for the methamphetamine.
Police conducted a search of the Worrall Street residence, where the substantial amount of methamphetamine was seized, as well as five different types of pills, drug paraphernalia and a silver Savage firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both Pauline and Todd Stahli’s preliminary hearings are set for June 22 at Martin’s office.