DuBOIS — Two people are facing a felony child endangerment charge after a minor was allegedly found under the influence of drugs and alcohol while in their care.
Jason Edward Shaffer, 47, of DuBois, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 16. Bail was set at $15,000.
Kimberly Marie Clark, 46, of DuBois, is also charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police received a call on July 17 from a person who claimed she saw a girl, who is under 18 years old, stumble and fall in the front yard of Clark’s apartment on Hanes Drive. The caller said when she asked Clark about the minor’s condition, she reportedly became angry and screamed at her.
Prior to arriving, police called and spoke to Shaffer, who shares custody of the minor with Clark. Police told Shaffer about the phone call received, to which he said he was at Clark’s apartment on this day and didn’t suspect anything was wrong with the girl.
Around 8:40 p.m., police responded to the Hanes Drive apartment for a domestic incident. The caller told police that Shaffer arrived back at the apartment to get medication and that Clark allegedly barricaded the door so he could not get in, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The caller stated that the minor in question was allegedly passed out lying in the front yard at the time. Police arrived and met with Shaffer, one of the callers and Clark, who were on the front lawn.
Clark agreed to let police into the apartment, where they reportedly observed a young female slumped over in a recliner. Police asked Clark who this person was and if they were OK. Clark said it was a known minor who had been hanging out at the neighbor’s apartment and had “probably taken something.” Clark reportedly did not appear concerned about the minor’s condition, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police approached the female and attempted to wake her up, but she was not responding. She also reportedly had shallowed breathing and was sweating profusely. Suspecting an opioid overdose, police administered two vials of Narcan and requested EMS service.
On July 19, police received a report from a CYS (Children and Youth Services) case worker, who confirmed that the minor in question had THC, cocaine and alcohol in her system, and had also allegedly taken 30 pills of an unknown substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Shaffer and Clark allegedly and knowingly endangered the welfare of a child, and did not call 911 knowing she needed medical attention, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Shaffer’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21 at Meholick’s office. Clark’s is scheduled for Oct. 28.