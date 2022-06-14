ST. MARYS — Two people have been jailed on felony charges after they were caught allegedly scamming several Facebook users.
Devin James Valentine, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with theft by deception –false impression, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, also a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 2.
Carly Selene Martinez, 23, of Wilcox, is also charged with theft by deception –false impression, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police received a call on Sept. 2, 2021 from a man who said he sent Valentine $50 via PayPal for basketball cards which he reportedly never received.
Police also received several more reports in which Valentine and Martinez were allegedly receiving payments for merchandise they listed on Facebook. The victims were never sent the items they were purchasing. The Facebook account which Valentine was using was under the name “Devin Valentino,” which had a profile picture of he and Martinez, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police took screenshots of 20 posts by Valentine to various Facebook groups, which detailed items that he was selling for various amounts. Police also observed photoshopped photos of Post-It notes or papers in some of the pictures, with Valentine’s name and date written on them, to make it appear as if he was the one who took the photo.
Police located nearly all of the items on Ebay, with the same pictures, and certification numbers reportedly used by Valentine. The photos in the Ebay listings were the exact ones Valentine used in his posts, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police knew Valentine and Martinez were living at a Lafayette Street residence in St. Marys. On Nov. 12, 2021, they conducted a trash pull from the residence and located pieces of paper with “Devin Valentino” and various dates written on them, with the same dates as the ones Valentine used to “photoshop” or edit into the pictures taken from Ebay listings, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Nov. 15, officers searched the residence, locating several pieces of paper or Post-It notes with “Devin Valentino” with various dates. None of the items he was listing for sale were observed in the apartment. Martinez allegedly said she expected police to come to the apartment, as she was aware of what Valentine was doing.
Valentine spoke with police at the station on Nov. 16, 2021, when he reportedly said that he created the “Devin Valentino” account as his other one was banned, and said he had allegedly been stealing from other Facebook users for a while in order to support his drug addiction, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Valentine said this began around July 2021, and said he received an estimated $6,000 from doing this, and there were roughly 50 victims.
Valentine reportedly told police that he used his phone to do this, and said he was taking photos from Ebay listings and adding his hand-written papers to them. He said he received payments via PayPal, CashApp, Western Union, possibly Venmo and Facebook pay.
Police began receiving additional reports from victims March 23, 2022, that Valentine and Martinez had allegedly began listing items for sale again and sending nothing to the buyers.
Police observed several messages and posts made by Valentine and Martinez and other Facebook users in which they were attempting to purchase items for sale. Another warrant was issued April 7, 2022, and police returned to the Lafayette Street residence, where Valentine reportedly told them he was stealing from Facebook users again because he had relapsed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Two papers with “Devline Valentino” and the dates April 6, 2022 and April 5, 2022, as well as Venmo, Chime and CashApp debit cards, were all seized from the apartment.
The total loss between all identified victims was $2,368.74.
Valentine’s bail is set at $20,000. He waived his preliminary hearing on June 7 at Jacob’s office.
Martinez’ bail is set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 21 at Jacob’s office.