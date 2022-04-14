KERSEY — Two people in Elk County have been charged after an alleged physical assault and stabbing occurred in Kersey April 8.
Raeann Lee Chatfield, 37, of Kersey, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree; recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 8. Bail is set at $50,000.
Bradley Allan Harvey, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with simple assault, trespassing and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to a Main Street residence in Fox Township on April 8 for reports of a stabbing. A woman answered the door and allowed police to enter. The woman told police she did not know where the suspect, Chatfield, was located. Chatfield was located in a different room and placed into custody, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, both Chatfield and Harvey said they had went to the Horton Sportsman’s Club for about two hours. Ultimately, the couple got into an argument when they left. The argument became physical, and Harvey told Chatfield to get out of the vehicle.
Police interviewed both Chatfield and Harvey.
Chatfield related that Harvey punched her in the face, then dragged her from the vehicle, punching her in the face again once they were at the residence. Chatfield said she told him to leave several times, which he did not, and that she grabbed a knife and lunged at him, not thinking that she struck Harvey with the knife, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview at Penn Highlands Elk, Harvey told police that Chatfield was striking, scratching and biting him when they were inside of the vehicle arguing. He said he did strike her in the face several times, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Once back inside of the residence, the two were striking each other, he said. When told to leave, Harvey reportedly said he wasn’t leaving, when Chatfield grabbed a knife and allegedly stabbed him in the right side above his hip area, slashing his forearm area as well. Chatfield allegedly stabbed him again in the left side above his hip area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chatfield reportedly had a swollen and bruised right eye, and a bite mark on her left forearm, as well as multiple marks on her arms.
Harvey had scratches on his face area, bite marks on both arms and a laceration on his right forearm. A 1-inch puncture wound was on his left and right stomach area, above the hip.
A 15-inch knife was recovered in front of Harvey’s vehicle, and blood was present in the entryway into the home and kitchen area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Harvey and Chatfield’s preliminary hearings are set for May 3 at Jacob’s office.