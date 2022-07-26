KERSEY — Two people in Elk County are facing several charges in connection with a drug overdose that occurred in February of this year.
Joseph Florenti Cesa Jr., 35, of Dagus Mines, is charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $100,000.
Alex Martin Weis, 34, of St. Marys, is also charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $200,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway responded to a Country Lane residence in Fox Township on Feb. 2 for report of a 35-year-old deceased man who had possibly overdosed on suspected drugs. Police were directed to the basement area of the residence, where the deceased man was identified.
Police allegedly observed several items of drug paraphernalia and packaging in plain view, which were seized as evidence, including burnt aluminum foil, a folded piece of paper with a white powdery substance, a razor blade with a white powdery substance and stamp bags, all within proximity to the man’s body, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A forensic examination of the man’s cell phone resulted in several messages between him and Cesa, as well as messages between him, Weis and another person, all of which appeared to show the negotiation of the purchase/sale of controlled substances, mainly heroin. The man’s CashApp showed a $120 transaction that occurred on Jan. 1, 2022, to “George Washington,” AKA “Ben Franklin,” who, through witness statements and Facebook messages content, was found to allegedly be Weis, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
It was also determined that Weis was negotiating with the victim on Feb. 2 about obtaining heroin. Weis allegedly had Cesa transport and provide the heroin to the victim, which allegedly occurred at the Country Lane residence. Facebook messages confirmed both communication between the victim and Weis, as well as the victim and Cesa on Feb. 2, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The autopsy report concluded that the victim died from acute multi drug toxicity –fentanyl, morphine and mitragynine.
Cesa waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office July 19. Weis’ preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, July 26 at Jacob’s office.