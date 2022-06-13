ST. MARYS – Two in Elk County are facing felony child endangerment charges after their child was allegedly found living in hazardous conditions in a St. Marys apartment.
Carly Selene Martinez, 22, of Wilcox, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 12.
Devin James Valentine, 28, of St. Marys, is also charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department served a search warrant at a Lafayette Street residence on April 7, relating to a theft in which Martinez and Valentine are reportedly suspects of. When entering the apartment, police made contact with both the individuals. Their 21-month-old child was also present.
Police allegedly observed several glassine bags, previously used to store heroin/fentanyl, as well as other hazardous conditions inside of the apartment, including paraphernalia, foil, pipes and razor blades, which could be easily in reach of the child, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There were clothes and garbage on the floor, making it difficult to walk in certain places.
Inside of the kitchen, there was a pile of dirty diapers, some of which were open, and old food on the counters and stove reportedly collecting mold. There were several more empty glassine bags in the bathroom next to the toilet, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There was also a non-functioning refrigerator that contained rotten food.
Valentine allegedly told police he recently relapsed, and was again using heroin/fentanyl.
Martinez’ bail was set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing is continued for June 21.
Valentine waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office June 7.