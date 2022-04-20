ST. MARYS — Two people are facing a felony child endangerment charge after a 21-month-old child was found living in hazardous conditions.
Carly Selene Martinez, 22, of St. Marys, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 12.
Devin James Valentine, 28, of St. Marys, is also charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on April 7, City of St. Marys Police officers arrived at a Lafayette Street residence to serve a search warrant relating to an alleged theft which Valentine and Martinez are suspects. Inside of the apartment was Martinez and Valentine’s 21-month-old child.
Police observed several hazardous conditions in the home, including a large amount of empty glassine bags, previously used to allegedly store heroin/fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There were also various items of drug paraphernalia, including foil, pipes and razor blades, which could be easy reached by the child, police said.
There were also clothes and garbage on the floor throughout the apartment, and inside the kitchen, there was a pile of dirty diapers. In the bathroom, there were allegedly several more empty glassine bags. Police also observed old food on the counter and stove, which was accumulating mold, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as well as a non-working fridge with rotten food inside.
Valentine allegedly told police he had recently relapsed, and began using heroin/fentanyl again.
Valentine and Martinez’ preliminary hearings are set for May 10.