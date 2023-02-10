ST. MARYS — Two St. Marys residents are facing felony drug charges after they were allegedly found to be in connection with a fatal drug overdose.
Dustin Lee Smith, 39, is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 2.
Crystal Lynn Hause, 37, is also charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance responded to a Chestnut Street residence for a suspected drug overdose on Feb. 2. Upon arrival, police were informed that the victim, a 36-year-old woman, was deceased in the upstairs bedroom. Also present in the residence was Hause.
Officers identified drug paraphernalia in plain view, such as burnt foil, smoking devices, a blue pen tube and a lighter, as well as two cell phones.
Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio pronounced the 36-year-old female victim dead at 9:35 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with Hause, she reportedly said she obtained the bags of heroin/fentanyl for the victim, which they smoked together. Hause went on to say she allegedly purchased four bags of heroin/fentanyl for $80, which belonged to the victim, and was given to Hause to find/buy drugs.
The drug transaction was said to have occurred the night of Feb. 1. Hause said she arranged the transaction via Facebook messenger on her cell phone. She said the remaining bags of heroin/fentanyl, as well as some methamphetamine, were in a box underneath the bed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police executed a search warrant on the Chestnut Street residence at about 12:30 p.m., which resulted in one piece of foil containing an off-white powder; a pen tube and black lighter; one white glassine wax bag with a “Ryobl” label; one Apple iPhone; a Samsung cell phone; a blue pen tube; burnt foil and a black box containing one Ziploc bag of methamphetamine and assorted burnt foil, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During a recorded interview with Hause that afternoon, she allegedly confessed to being provided the $80 by the victim the previous night so she could find her bags of heroin/fentanyl. Hause said she arranged a drug deal using her cell phone to communicate with Smith via Facebook. Smith allegedly agreed to sell Hause four bags of heroin/fentanyl for $80.
After obtaining the drugs from Smith, Hause said she then returned to the Chestnut Street residence and provided the substances to the victim.
Smith arrived at the police station on the evening of Feb. 2. During a recorded interview, Smith allegedly confessed to selling the said bags of heroin/fentanyl for $80, as well as a bag of methamphetamine for $100, to Hause on Feb. 1. Smith confirmed the drug deal was arranged via Facebook messenger, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smith described the bags he sold as being stamped with “Ryobl,” the same stamp bag collected from the purse of the victim during the overdose investigation.
Smith and Hause’s preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 14 at Jacob’s office. Bail for both individuals is set at $50,000.