DuBOIS — Two local residents are facing child endangerment charges after they were allegedly smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a 5-year-old child.
Brandon Scott Wolfe, 40, of DuBois, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 26.
Yvette Delia Raybuck, 35, of Falls Creek, is also charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police received a phone call on Oct. 10 from an undercover officer who was in the area of Juniata Street. He observed the driver of a blue Toyota Tundra with a blue cooler in the bed of the truck pull into a residence in the area of West Crawford Avenue. The officer observed an interaction between a man and woman in the vehicle and a woman who came out of the residence. He observed a pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, that was allegedly in the hands of the individuals who took turns smoking from it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When police arrived, the driver of the truck was backing out onto Crawford Avenue. Police pulled behind the truck and it pulled back into the driveway. The officer approached the man, identified as Wolfe, and the front passenger was identified as Raybuck. The officer also observed a 5-year-old child in the rear area of the vehicle.
Wolfe was asked if he smoked methamphetamine from a glass pipe, and he allegedly admitted that he did when he was in the parking lot. The undercover officer reported that Wolfe smoked while he was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Wolfe gave consent to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Raybuck, who had an active warrant, was detained and searched.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a glass marijuana pipe with burnt residue in the center console, and a red straw with residue in the glove box. Wolfe admitted to allegedly smoking medical marijuana out of the glass pipe. While speaking to him, police reportedly observed eyelid tremors.
Both Wolfe and Raybuck were advised not to drive, as Raybuck also reportedly admitted to smoking meth recently, and they called for a ride.
Once at the police station, the officer reviewed footage of the incident, and observed Wolfe seated in the driver’s seat, appearing to have smoked meth while in the truck with the child in the back seat. Raybuck also appeared to have smoked meth near the driver’s side of the truck, but not inside of the vehicle, according to the affidavit it of probable cause.
Both Wolfe and Raybuck’s preliminary hearings are set for Friday at Meholick’s office.