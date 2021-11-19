DuBOIS — Local youth boxer and gym founder Aviana Gillaugh, along with boxer Thomas Weaver, each earned their first competitive win at a boxing event a few weeks ago in Altoona.
Gillaugh and her parents recently opened TurnaBout Boxing in DuBois.
After several years of training, Gillaugh, 14, started asking her father and coach Gregg when she could compete.
The problem with getting Aviana to compete was finding her an opponent. She is only able to box another girl in the same weight division she is in, which limited her opponent pool greatly. Several times she experienced opponents backing out or not showing up after a match had been scheduled.
Gillaugh said the fear that this would happen again followed her to the match in Altoona, and remained until she saw her opponent arrive in the gym the day of the fight.
“A lot of my matches have been canceled so many times that I was kind of freaking out,” Gillaugh said. “I couldn’t calm down for the life of me.”
With her mind at ease that she would get to fight, some of the nerves of the actual match began to set in. She switched from worrying if the fight would happen to realizing she would be fighting in front of the whole crowd, which included her two brothers, parents and grandparents.
“When I walked out and I saw her, I was freaking out a little bit because it was like ‘oh, wait I’m actually fighting.’ It was a realization moment for me,” Gillaugh said.
Gillaugh was confident when it came time to step into the ring, saying she had found some videos of her opponent online and was able to study what her flaws were. She said when the fight began she didn’t hear anything else going on around her, and was only focused on her opponent.
She admitted to getting caught up in the rush of having her first match and doing more brawling than technical boxing through the first few rounds. By the last round, Aviana had found herself again, and started to be more technical with her punches, which she believes helped her to gain the win.
“I couldn’t hear my dad or the other coach in my corner. I just blocked out everybody and everything and stared right at the girl the entire time,” she said. “I’m also a fast learner with things like boxing or dancing... So if I watch a video of boxing two or three times, I can pick up on stuff right away.”
She said she was taught by one of her first coaches to watch the middle of her opponent’s chest, and watch how their body moves and finds the openings. This is something she still does to this day.
She was so overwhelmed when she was announced as the winner, she immediately ran and jumped into her dad’s arms. She is eager to get back in the ring with another opponent.
Weaver, of Punxsutawney, had a similar experience, though this was not his first match, it was his first win since joining the sport. He started out playing roller derby, but after some time decided he wanted to find a different sport. He was introduced to boxing, and quickly took a liking to it.
Only a week later, his dad was taking him to the gym to start practicing and training. He was 14 years old when he first took up boxing.
“That was the best time I’ve ever had in any sport. I did football, roller derby, and this is the third sport now,” Weaver said. “My dad put a lot of miles on his truck because of how far we would travel for stuff, and it was exciting meeting new people.”
Weaver is unaffiliated, so he and his dad would travel around to any boxing gym to practice and learn. Most recently, he has been going to TurnaBout Boxing and going to other gyms with Aviana and her dad.
He had two matches before this, but they were back when he first started. The pandemic last year put a stop to any matches he had planned to participate in, so this was his first competition in a while. Now, 17, he was getting another chance to enter the ring with someone.
Weaver also shared that he wanted to win for his grandfather, who had always been a big supporter of his boxing. His grandfather always wanted to go to one of his fights, but got sick and died last year before he had the chance.
“I told my dad before I got in the ring that I was doing this for him (his grandfather), because he was a big influence for me,” Weaver said. “He supported me big time.”
Thomas wore a necklace with some of his grandfather’s ashes in it right up until he had to go into the ring. When he saw his opponent arrive at the facility, his first thoughts were that he looked like an athletic kid, and it would be a good match for the audience.
He said his opponent had some power, and was able to get in a good liver shot on him in the second round, but that was all it took.
“I felt him hit me, and I was like ‘OK, now I have to really step it up,’” Weaver said. “It was a pretty good even match.”
Thomas wasn’t sure who the winner was right up until it was announced, but said as soon as he heard “the red corner,” he was ecstatic.
“As soon as I got out of the ring I was like ‘thank you poppa Tom for being with me today,’” Weaver said. “As soon as I went back there weren’t a lot of people. I jumped on top of my dad with a hug. We were both excited. It was an emotional win for me and him.”
Weaver is hoping to go somewhere that is having a title fight next, and Gillaugh is trying to find a second fight so she can qualify for a national competition.
Both Gillaugh and Weaver agreed that sleeping was impossible after their wins. The two were happy for each other’s wins too, having spent so much time in the gym together. Gillaugh’s phone was going off all night from her friends wanting to know the outcome and congratulating her.
Weaver went back to school Monday to his friends all congratulating him, and found that some had even found a Facebook live and watched his fight.