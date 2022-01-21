JOHNSONBURG — Two men have been jailed on several felony charges following an alleged incident of child sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the Johnsonburg area in 2019.
Christopher Michael Dinger, 30, of Bellefonte, is charged with child pornography, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, sexual exploitation of children and sexual assault, all felonies in the second degree; indecent sexual assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, both first-degree felonies; endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree; indecent assault without consent of the other person, a second-degree misdemeanor and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 10, 2022.
Brandon A. Seabolt, 35, of Emporium, is charged with disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography, both felonies in the third degree; sexual exploitation of children, a felony in the second degree; and endangering the welfare of children. Seabolt’s bail is currently set at $100,000, according to the criminal complaint filed Jan. 10, 2022.
On April 29, 2020, a state police trooper in Ridgway received a CyberTipline report from the Northwest Computer Crimes Unit and an alleged child porn video, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The video was allegedly reported by Facebook.
Police identified the victim as an 8-year-old boy. The video was reportedly sent to Dinger from Seabolt’s Facebook account via Facebook messenger.
Police were able to identify Dinger in the video from a reflection in the mirror, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Seabolt allegedly admitted to police that he has seen videos similar to this one, and that he sent Dinger child porn through Facebook messenger and via text. He admitted to probably viewing child porn 15-20 times over the past few years, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
It was determined that Seabolt’s Facebook account sent two files that Dinger uploaded, including the child porn video and a profile picture.
It was determined the alleged incident occurred in the Johnsonburg area on Aug. 26, 2019.
Dinger is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26.