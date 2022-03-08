RIDGWAY — Two Elk County men are facing several felony charges after they allegedly broke into a Grant Road residence and stole items on multiple occasions.
Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with two first-degree felony counts of burglary –overnight, accommodation, no person present; 15 felony counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; 15 second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; two first-degree misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property; two counts of criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; criminal mischief by damaging property; two first-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –burglary; two second-degree felony charges of criminal conspiracy engaging –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; two misdemeanor counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; 15 second-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –receiving stolen property; two second-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –criminal mischief by damaging property, according to a criminal docket filed online with the Magisterial District Judge office of Judge James Martin on March 2.
Daryl John Goodrow, 43, of Ridgway, is also charged with two first-degree felony counts of burglary –overnight, accommodation, no person present; 15 felony counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; two second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure; two counts of criminal mischief –damaging property; two first-degree felony counts of conspiracy by burglary, overnight accommodation, no person present; two counts of conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy –receiving stolen property; two second-degree felony counts of conspiracy –criminal trespassing, breaking into a structure and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of conspiracy –criminal mischief, damaging property, according to a criminal docket filed online with the Magisterial District Judge office of Judge James Martin on March 1.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to a Grant Road residence on Oct. 5, 2021, for reports of a suspicious person. Police spoke to the neighbor and caretaker of the property, who said he was informed by a witness that suspicious activity had occurred when he returned home from work. The caretaker contacted the property owner, who resides in New Jersey, who then notified police with his concerns at a property that should be vacant.
Police requested that the caretaker assist them when examining the property for damage and missing things. Damage was allegedly done to the front door, as it appeared to be opened by force using a blunt object. The door was unlocked, and the caretaker related that the door is always locked. A dolly was also located on the front porch.
The caretaker also said that a gun safe in the living room should contain rifles, shotguns and muzzleloaders. Police noticed a square footprint in the carpet where the gun safe used to be, but it was missing, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The property reportedly appeared to be ransacked, and empty gun cases were thrown throughout the residence.
Police responded to another burglary call at the Grant Road residence on Oct. 21, 2021, when the caretaker of the property said the door was open when he returned home from work. It was noted that a 16-gauge shotgun was stolen from the property, as it was photographed during the previous incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There was reportedly a boot print in the basement.
On Nov. 1, 2021, troopers responded for reports of a suspicious vehicle outside of a residence that was recently burglarized. The vehicle was registered to Daryl Goodrow, who related to police that his vehicle had overheated, and he temporarily parked it there to cool down, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Feb. 25, 2022, state police responded to a call to assist the Ridgway Borough Police Department with a foot pursuit of Benjamin Goodrow, who allegedly escaped arrest and fled into his residence. Police observed a tall green gun safe inside the residence matching the description of the safe stolen from the Grant Road property.
Police met Daryl Goodrow at his residence, where he allegedly showed police a wood-burner stove that was previously present at the burglarized property.
When police interviewed both Daryl and Benjamin Goodrow, they admitted to being on the scene of the burglarized residence multiple times, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police obtained consent from Benjamin Goodrow to search his North Broad Street residence, which resulted in the seizure of five rifles, one muzzleloader, six shotguns, one revolver handgun, a large quantity of various caliber ammunition, boots matching footprints recorded on the scene and a green-colored safe, which was opened using the code provided by the Grant Road caretaker.
Both Daryl and Benjamin Goodrow’s bail is set at $50,000.