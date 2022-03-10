RIDGWAY — Two Ridgway men are facing felony charges in relation to an alleged firearm and drug possession deal that occurred March 5.
Jeffrey Paul Mackey, 39, is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree; conspiracy –possession of a prohibited firearm, also a felony in the second degree; a third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance and three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 6.
Michael Baloga, 40, is also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the second degree; a felony count of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Ridgway Borough Police Department spoke with a man who reported that his .44 caliber revolver was stolen. The man said when he returned home from work on March 6, the gun was gone. The man stated Baloga was living with him at the residence.
Baloga was questioned about the missing firearm, and allegedly admitted that he sold/traded it to Mackey for six bags of heroin/fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He said he used his cell phone and Facebook to contact Mackey, and they met near a garage on Upper Front Street on March 5, where the gun was reportedly traded for six bags of heroin/fentanyl.
Baloga told police Mackey was staying at an Upper Front Street apartment. Police discovered Baloga was previously convicted of burglary, and therefore could not possess a firearm.
A search of Mackey’s apartment on March 6 resulted in the recovery of the reportedly stolen firearm, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both Mackey and Balogna are confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.