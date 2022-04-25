ST MARYS — In honor of Earth Day 2022, Straub Brewery announced that St. Marys Box Company is manufacturing packaging for Straub’s returnable bottles. Of the estimated 9,000 breweries operating in the United States, Straub is one of the only remaining breweries that produces a returnable package.
According to William Brock, president and CEO of Straub, the returnable package is extremely important to the company, and it is committed to producing the package over the long-term.
“The 16 oz. returnable offers our customers the opportunity to buy Straub beer in a reusable, fortified glass bottle. Instead of throwing the bottles away, they can be returned to the brewery, where they are cleaned, sanitized, and refilled. This package is good for the environment and lowers the cost, allowing Straub to pass those savings onto our customers,” he said.
To maximize the eco-friendly nature of the product, the packaging needed to be reusable. Historically, Straub relied on vendors from outside of the region, requiring large volume orders and additional transportation costs. In the hopes of finding an alternative, Straub turned to St. Marys Box Company for a solution.
Tom Pistner, vice president of St. Marys Box Company, explained that the opportunity was welcomed despite the complexities. The design challenge was to create packaging that was sturdy enough to carry the heavier bottles along with a durability that could match the bottles in terms of reusability.
“The significance of the returnable bottle is that it can be used over and over. Our challenge was to identify a case design that was equally environmentally friendly as the bottles and compatible with Straub’s packaging equipment. The design work took well over six months; however, in the end, I believe we delivered the product that Straub needed,” said Pistner.
As a sign of a successful collaboration, St. Marys Box is now manufacturing the packaging for all of Straub’s bottled beer, and it is now working on design solutions for Straub’s canned beer.
“This has been a great collaboration and partnership,” said Brock. “It just makes sense in so many ways. St. Marys Box Co. offers quality products at fair pricing, and allows us to buy in quantities that we need. The bonus is that like Straub, they are a locally owned family business, and buying local always makes a big difference.”