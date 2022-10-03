PITTSBURGH – United States Attorney Cindy Chung has named two Assistant U.S. Attorneys to oversee the office’s Environmental Justice work.
Criminal Division AUSA Nicole VasquezSchmitt and Civil AUSA Jacqueline Brown are serving as the office’s Environmental Justice Coordinators to enhance and advance the office’s Environmental Justice efforts.
Environmental Justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origins, or income with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.
“These designations will serve to enhance our longstanding commitment to vigorously enforce environmental laws, with a particular emphasis on minority and lower-income communities,” said Chung. “We will continue to protect western Pennsylvania’s vast natural resources while holding those who violate federal environmental laws accountable.”
The Office has established a procedure for members of the public to report Environmental Justice concerns.
Citizens may call 412-894-7551 or send an email to USAPAW.Environment@usdoj.gov.
AUSAs Vasquez-Schmitt and Brown will coordinate with counterparts in the other 92 U.S. Attorney’s Offices, the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice, and the Environmental Protection Agency.