KERSEY — Anzhela (Angie) Besh Krieg, who came to America from Ukraine four years ago, is reflecting on the recent heartbreak and turmoil she and her mother, Liubov Besh, have experienced since the war with Russia began in their home country. The mother and daughter have recently been reunited in Kersey.
From the beginningAngie Besh and Robert Krieg met online and corresponded for a year before Krieg traveled to Ukraine to meet her. At the time, she was living in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, which used to be the capital of Ukraine when Russia was known as the USSR. She had attended university there, studying to become a pediatric surgeon and working part time as a translator. She was doing her residency at a hospital in Kharkiv and was satisfied with her life there during a time of Ukrainian independence and peace under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Krieg eventually surprised her by proposing marriage and asking her to come to America with him. Her reaction wasn’t exactly what he’d hoped for.
“I was totally blown away! I thought, ‘no,’ I have my life here,” Angie says. “My job and all my friends are here, Kharkiv is a cultural center with so many opportunities. I don’t want to leave!” But, Krieg persisted and they continued corresponding for a year, with visits from him whenever he could manage it. “I had been praying that God would send me a good man and I would eventually marry and have a family, and I finally realized that Robert was the answer to that prayer.”
Angie finally said “Yes,” and packed up for the move to America in 2017. She and Krieg were married at St. Boniface Church in Kersey by Father Ross Micheli. The couple first lived in St. Marys, where their two children were born, and have recently moved to Kersey with their children, Rosie, 3, and Nicholas, 2. Angie says she is now very thankful that she made the decision to come to America, and that her children are safe and healthy, she noted.
The difference between living in a metropolitan area and living in a small town was another pleasant surprise.
“When I came here I felt peace. I didn’t feel like someone was going to steal my wallet, or I shouldn’t go there because someone might steal my car,” she said.
The one huge worry she still had, though, was that her mother was in Kharkiv where horrible bombing and destruction was taking place.
“The hospital where I worked in Kharkiv has been bombed but is still standing and the basement is being used as a shelter. Kharkiv National Medical University where I studied to become a pediatric surgeon has been bombed and students have died. There was a beautiful park in the center of the city where Robert proposed to me, and I always thought that someday, I would show my kids where my home was and the place in the park where their daddy asked me to marry him, but it has all been bombed.”
Now, with everything going on in Ukraine, Angie says that people often don’t know what to say to her.
“One lady said, ‘Where are you from?’ and, when she found out I was from Ukraine, she just came and gave me a hug,” she said. “It was such a kindness and it was all that I needed. I pray all the time about what’s going on in my country, but someone being kind to me here means everything. We all want to be loved unconditionally. People from different countries aren’t that different.”
Americans were born into freedom, said Angie, but Ukraine has had only about 30 years of independence.
“It’s not that long for a country. We’ve always had fear from ‘outside things‘ and we had to go through a huge revolution to be able to elect a president independent of Russian rule. Ukrainians never wanted war, always just wanted peace. All we’ve ever wanted is our freedom to have our farms or whatever, to raise our kids, and live in peace.
“Russian propaganda says Russia is the country that created Ukraine. Now they want to retake what Russia says was theirs to start with. All lies! Our citizens are being killed just for having been born in Ukraine. This is the most sad thing, ever…ever. My heart cries.”
Fleeing Ukraine
When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, Angie’s mother, Liubov Besh, told her daughter that she knew she had to leave because Kharkiv was being bombed all around her. The plan was that if she could somehow get to Poland where her younger daughter lived, she would then come to America to live with Angie. They stayed in daily contact and prayed for safety.
“It didn’t matter if you had money; there were no buses or cars or planes available,” said Liubov Besh. “When I called the train station, they told me there would be a train coming, but they didn’t know when, so just come to the train station and wait. I walked to the station at ten in the morning and a train came at five in the evening. By then, there were thousands of people waiting to board for the journey of over 2,000 kilometers across the entire country to Poland.
“Where 40 or 50 people would usually fit, there were 300 to 350 people jammed together in each compartment, and there were ten compartments on the train. I didn’t know how far I would have to walk, so I could only take a small backpack with my documents, some water, a few clothes, some money and a few cookies. Everything else I left behind.”
They traveled from Kharkiv to Kiev, and during that trip Liubov thought she would surely be killed. They could hear the bombs exploding so close, there were tanks everywhere and children were crying. Everyone feared for their lives at that point. No lights were allowed so they wouldn’t attract attention, and they rode in darkness. Passengers shared what little water or food they had. She didn’t sleep on the whole journey, but her thoughts were only on survival and getting to the destination in Poland.
There were two days when she lost contact with her daughters because of a dead cell phone battery. Angie says, “I was so scared, I cried all the time.”
When they next stopped in Lviv, they were greeted with food, hot tea and water, and there was no bombing. Things seemed better because of this temporary reprieve, but everyone was still worried that they might be bombed at any time.
In Lviv, Liubov waited a day for a train sent from Poland to pick up the passengers. That train had outlets under the seat so cell phones could be charged, and she could finally let her daughters know that she was safe. Crossing the border into Poland was very orderly despite the large crowd of people waiting in line. Both train rides were taken without charge.
Within a week of arriving in Poland, Liubov was able to book a flight to New York City where she would be reunited with Angie and her family, and brought back to Kersey. When asked how she’s doing now, she answered that she keeps having flashbacks, and hearing bombs going off, and can only sleep for short periods at a time.
After a time of readjustment and trying to learn to speak English, this retired teacher would like to get a job where she could do some beneficial work for the country that offered her freedom from the chaos and carnage in her homeland.