BROCKPORT — With nearly a century of history in the rearview mirror, the B.P. Inn of Brockport continues to carry on its longtime family legacy, renowned recipes and community support.
Although the bar and restaurant is now under new ownership, it never left the family.
Jessica (Tamin) Mcllvaine and her husband, Jesse, of Brookville, took over the business at the beginning of the new year. The B.P. Inn has been in Jessica’s family since 1927, making them the fifth-generation owners.
Her parents, Carl and Peggy Tamin, of Brockport, who have owned the business for around 43 years, are now passing the torch – or the famous pizza pan, so to speak – onto them.
The B.P. Inn started out as just that back in the day, before it was named the Maccani Hotel, owned by Fritz and Nina Maccani, and then, the Tamin Hotel, ran by Alfred and Lucette Tamin, ultimately landing back on its original name. Contrary to what people may think, B.P. Inn stands for “Buffalo Pittsburgh,” based on the old historic BP railroads.
Jessica recalled running around the building when she was just a little girl, and also living upstairs until she was 12 years old. She has worked as a server at the B.P. Inn all of her life.
Prior to Carl and Peggy Tamin taking over in 1980, the restaurant served just a few staples like hotdogs, hamburgers and French fries. Carl introduced his renowned pizza, featuring a secret family recipe/homemade pizza sauce, a B.P. Inn top favorite today.
The business is also known for its hotdog sauce, Jessica’s great grandmother’s recipe. In fact, customers even ask the Tamins to ship it to them from out of town.
The B.P. Inn was the first in the area, too, to introduce certain items such as chicken wings, added Carl. Their buffalo sauce even specifically comes from Buffalo, New York.
The Tamins grew the business in other ways, including expanding the dining room and installing booths to incorporate more seating, said Carl.
The location has served the business well over the years, as it sits right on the Jefferson/Elk county line, and seems to reach audiences in several areas.
Both Carl and Peggy said that one thing they never compromised on over the years was the good quality of their products, always staying consistent with what they ordered, no matter the cost, as they believe consistency matters to their dedicated customers.
When asked what sets their pizza apart, both Carl and Jessica noted the “sweetness” of its homemade sauce, as well as the fresh dough made daily. People drive from just about everywhere for B.P. Inn pizza.
Giving back to the communities that have supported their business has always been important, said Carl, noting that he started the Brockway fishing contest and continues to sponsor that, and that they often donate to causes benefiting area youth.
Carl will continue to be the head of the pool and dart leagues at the B.P. Inn.
Jesse Mcllvaine, a Punxsutawney native, worked in the restaurant business for several years in places like Philadelphia and Boston.
It has been a pleasant experience coming back to the area, serving and visiting with the variety of customers from several areas, said Jesse. It’s an honor to carry on the history of the B.P. Inn and its family-friendly vibe and dedication.
The Mcllvaines plan to expand and change up the menu a little bit, too, such as featuring specialty burgers and steak sandwiches, but of course keeping all of the B.P. Inn staples, including the homemade soups, which Peggy Tamin is known for, Jessica said. The hope is to also expand the restaurant’s hours and staff in the future.
Peggy, who has worked in restaurants since she was 12 years old, noted how grateful she is to all of the regulars who have supported the business, as well as the importance of keeping things consistent and providing adequate service over the years.
She is known for making sure that both the restaurant, and the presentation of each plate of food, are always up to B.P. Inn standards, her family said.
There is no better couple to take over, Carl said, noting that customers know Jessica very well, and she knows and loves the “B.P. Inn community,” too.
The Mcllvaines received an overwhelming amount of support, with hundreds of positive comments following their ownership announcement on the B.P. Inn’s Facebook page Dec. 9.
The B.P. Inn has always prided itself on being family focused, something Jessica looks forward to continuing in the future. The business will always be “like home” to her.
“I always had a hard time with the thought of letting it go,” Jessica said. “It just means so much more to me. I’m really invested.”
In fact, her own children are already following in her footsteps, as her daughter is a waitress, Jessica noted, and her kids are always at the restaurant like she was throughout her childhood.
Now that it is being passed on, many B.P. Inn “stories” have been coming out of the woodwork, as customers reminisce on decades of memories, said Carl, recalling many who have been frequenting the restaurant since they were kids.
“We have had tremendous support over the years.”
The B.P. Inn is located at 16 County Line Road in Brockport. For more information, visit the B.P. Inn on Facebook or call 814-265-7491.