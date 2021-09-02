REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Borough officials have been presented with a letter of opposition from Teamsters Local 110 Union Representative Rick Keller regarding the borough council’s statement that it will seek to hire a new police chief.
The letter is addressed to Council President Bill Cebulskie and Mayor Louie “Peach” Caltagarone.
In it, Keller, who represents the Reynoldsville Police Department for the union, mentions the recent proposed decision and order that came from a Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board hearing examiner. The proposed decision, dated Aug. 13, 2021, found the borough had committed an unfair labor practice and called for the reinstatement and back pay of former officer Tammy Murray.
Murray’s position was cut from full time to part time, and later eliminated.
Keller’s letter refers to the proposed decision and the obligatory back pay the borough now owes Murray as reason to pause the search for a new hire.
“At a bare minimum, this decision against the borough should give the borough officials pause before embarking on a path by hiring someone else,” Keller writes.
He said the union and Murray were willing to settle the dispute last year for no back pay or loss of wages for Murray to get her job back. The borough rejected this offer, moving forward with the trial where the PLRB decision came from.
“A decision to bring someone new in and bypass Sergeant Murray will not turn out any better,” Keller said.
He repeats in the letter that Murray has recall rights, which he told the council during a previous meeting he attended. These recall rights give Murray the right to be recalled to her position before any new hires are made, including for the chief of police position.
“If the borough hires someone without offering Sergeant Murray recall rights, the borough will face a grievance and arbitration proceeding from this union to enforce our contract,” Keller said.
Keller also informed the borough the chief of police position is a bargaining unit position, and therefore the borough cannot lawfully change that position without first bargaining with the union. There can be no testing requirement imposed, as there has not been in the past, nor can the duties of the position be changed or bypass the seniority of other unit employees to fill the position.
The full-time officer position has been left open by the borough for five months despite having the money in the budget and general fund for the position, and Murray having recall rights. Murray has inquired in writing multiple times to the borough about returning to work with no response back from the borough, according to Keller.
“Now, it seems that you have come up with another poorly advised plan that will try to circumvent her legal rights,” Keller said. “We are not going away, and we are fully prepared to legally contest any new effort by the borough to violate the contract and Pennsylvania law.”