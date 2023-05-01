ROCKTON — The Union Township/Rockton spring cleanup will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Union Township Building, 3011 Luthersburg Rockton Road.

Please observe the following guidelines for the collection, as they cannot accept the following items in the roll-off box:

  • Tires of any type
  • Car parts
  • Yard waste, shrubs, etc.
  • Paint, oil or liquids
  • Construction/demolition materials
  • Batteries or hazardous materials
  • Electronic appliances

For any questions about the spring cleanup, please contact the Union Township Supervisors at 814-583-5683.

Tags