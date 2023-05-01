ROCKTON — The Union Township/Rockton spring cleanup will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Union Township Building, 3011 Luthersburg Rockton Road.
Please observe the following guidelines for the collection, as they cannot accept the following items in the roll-off box:
- Tires of any type
- Car parts
- Yard waste, shrubs, etc.
- Paint, oil or liquids
- Construction/demolition materials
- Batteries or hazardous materials
- Electronic appliances
For any questions about the spring cleanup, please contact the Union Township Supervisors at 814-583-5683.