ST. MARYS — Each year, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, an incredibly large number of baked goods, soups, sauces and more are served and distributed out of St. Marys United Methodist Church.
The annual United Methodist Women’s Bazaar has been community tradition for as long as volunteer Lesa Lamb can remember.
Around eight to 10 women gather each night to make pumpkin rolls, apple dumplings, sticky buns, sweet rolls, apple pie and much more, said Lamb, making as many as 160 pumpkin rolls in a week.
The bazaar, which takes place in Ashbury Hall, is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the deadline to pre-order, Sunday, Nov. 14, is quickly approaching.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the event’s “Cookie Walk,” which typically features thousands of cookies on display, had to be modified last year and this year, said Lamb. The ladies typically arrange all the cookies into a box and package it for customers as they continue moving down the line. Now, several cookies are prepackaged in a container and priced ahead of time.
Besides being a community tradition, people enjoy purchasing these items since they are all homemade and use local ingredients like apples, blueberries and blackberries. It’s also great for people who may not have time to cook for the holidays, according to the St. Marys FUMC website. The bazaar’s special hot dog sauce uses a recipe from the former Twin Springs Restaurant, too.
The bazaar offers fellowship opportunities for the women, who enjoy gathering to ice cookies, spread the filling and of course, chat a bunch, Lamb said.
Alice Steis, who has been with the church for more than 60 years, said in early November, the women have already made a couple of hundred pies, and she helps make more than 40 dozen cookies.
The preorders are sorted alphabetically down the church pews, so they are easy to find, Steis said in an article published in 2018.
All of the event proceeds go back into the community, Lamb said, and into charitable efforts that the United Methodist Women support, such as the Guardian Angel Center, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse), Elk Haven Nursing Home and Wesbury Retirement Community. The women also sponsor girls in Africa, helping to pay for their education and clothing items. Recently, the women bought $1,000 worth of items, such as health kits, for hurricane victims in the U.S., Lamb noted.
Bazaar-goers can eat in or take their baked goods to go on Nov. 20. Those picking up are requested to do so by 1 p.m.
To order, contact Sharon at 814-781-3584 or Steis at 814-834-2787.
More information can also be found at https://fumcstmarys.com/bazarre.