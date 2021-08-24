PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Unity Rises Donation Center in Punxsutawney received several donations of backpacks and school supplies, which the organization gave away in a back to school event on Saturday.
Owner Melissa Kirby said the center received several donations from people, then the National Guard made a donation to them, allowing her to give out backpacks filled with the necessary school supplies to children.
She had bags for elementary students, and bags for high school students. She said the high schooler bags had a bit more supplies in them because the high school does not supply the students with as much as the elementary school does.
“The high school kids got a lot more supplies in their bags because, from what I understand, the school does not provide them supplies, but they do the elementary,” Kirby said.
The center started with 67 filled bags, and had most of them given away just 30 minutes into opening for the day. Kids from all age groups took advantage of the event.
To make it fair, children had to be present to get a bag.
Kirby has noticed an increase in traffic as the start of the school year got closer. She was hoping this event would draw in any who had last minute shopping to do, because the center will be closed much of this week.
She also got pizza, cupcakes, and offered a couple of prizes during the day. DJ Hotrod, who the Kirbys are friends with, set up and provided music for the day as well.
“There’s a lot of new customers. A lot of loyal customers and a lot of new ones,” Kirby said.
She also held another double bag fundraiser in conjunction with the giveaway. She said that the fundraiser has been doing fantastic.
“As you can see, other people are just coming to shop as a regular day, too,” Kirby said.
Kirby and the rest of her staff were happy to be able to help children prepare for the new school year.