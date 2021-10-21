PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Unity Rises Association is planning a Halloween Bash for the community on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 10 p.m. and is still seeking donations of some items.
The Halloween Bash will take place in the back field of the National Guard Armory. Event planner Melissa Kirby said to get there, drivers should use Cherry Street to access the venue.
There will be games, a bounce house, a DJ, prizes for all ages, and an egg hunt. Kirby is hoping to get something set up for photos as well. Entrance to the event is completely free, but donations to the organization are appreciated.
There will be a pie eating contest and pumpkin painting as well. Kirby also clarified that the games for the children will include the parents being involved.
“I want full involvement with this, I want fun. Don’t be embarrassed, get out of your shell, come have fun with us. I’m so excited,” Kirby said.
Everyone attending is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as the night will end with a showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
There will also be a bake sale as well and a basket raffle. There will also be a one-of-a-kind bike raffled off that was customized by Melissa and her husband Chris Kirby. The bake sale and raffles are the only things that will cost money at the event.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind bike, you will never see another bike like that around. That frame of that bike is no longer made by them,” Kirby said. “A lot of work and money and time has gone into that bike, so I’m excited to see who gets it.”
Kirby is still accepting donations of decorations, hay, pumpkins, paint for pumpkins and for faces, corn hole games, and a board for a balloon pop game. She is also still accepting prizes for children, such as toys and games, for the bash. These prizes can be anything that would be appropriate for ages infant to 16 years old.
There is also a need for pies –both for the bake sale and for the pie eating contest. Kirby said for the pie eating contest she would prefer blueberry or cherry pies, in both mini and full-sized pans. They are accepting any and all kinds for the bake sale.
The best way to stay up-to-date and see what is still needed or how to help for the festival is to check the Unity Rises Association group on Facebook, named Unity Rises Assn.