ST. MARYS — Jodee Raybuck, regional manager of The Nutrition Group, presented an update on the St. Marys Area School District’s cafeteria program during this week’s board meeting.
Raybuck said the program is serving and nourishing even more students than in the past as part of its semi-post-pandemic program.
“We are diligently working in conjunction with our vendors daily to control supply chain shortages and demands, leading to smooth, consistent menuing for our students and parents, as well as financially responsible decision making on behalf of the district,” said Raybuck.
According to Raybuck’s presentation, participation for student lunch was at 1,357 students pre COVID-19, 980 in 2020-21 and currently, 1,295.
The cost of food in 2021-22 was $396,905.74, and is budgeted at $423,330.34 for 2022-23.
Raybuck’s presentation showed elevated breakfast participation due to no-cost meals to students, and steady lunch participation overall, even as enrollment has declined and there have been financial familial challenges.
Participation in the a la carte category has decreased, due to limited funds in student accounts, said Raybuck.
“The most rewarding piece of our program this year, is bringing back our high standard to daily operations,” said Raybuck.
Through nutrition education, special events and informational youth advisory council meetings/surveys, The Nutrition Group “continues to customize the offerings” and bring things back to the program.
“Teresa Lodes, food service director, Kayla Vollmer, assistant food service director, and the entire food service staff have made the experience of the students and faculty their number one priority, and have worked tirelessly to ensure that is exactly what they get,” said Raybuck.
The food and financial challenges schools have been facing due to the pandemic were also touched on, including supply chain shortages on items such as milk and vegetables. Raybuck also discussed the current Senate bill aiming to extend the waiver for the “Seamless Summer Option” through the 2022-23 school year.
Similarly to past years with SMASD, The Nutrition Group will continue to provide successful programs and events, she said.