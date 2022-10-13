HARRISBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Bob Morgan Wednesday announced that USDA is awarding $1.8 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns in Pennsylvania. These grants will help two health care organizations and one food bank.
“Emergency Rural Health Care Grants support rural communities in providing health care to the people and places that often lack access,” Morgan said.
Projects awarded in this round of funding include:
- The Elk Haven Nursing Home Association received a grant of $767,200 to reimburse lost healthcare revenue.
- The City of Bradford in McKean County received a grant of $105,100 to purchase an ambulance.
- The Chester County Food Bank received a grant of $1 million to reimburse costs of food purchases because of the COVID-19 pandemic.