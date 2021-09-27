REYNOLDSVILLE — Friendship and connection went a long way in planning the Surya: Inner Fire Festival of the Arts as some of the vendors and artists traveled to the Reynoldsville area because of their friendship with the event coordinators, Brittany and Joey Kolar.
Suzie Dalessandro traveled from Sharon to the festival to offer holistic alternative coping modalities and Reiki energy work at her “soul health” canopy. She is friends with Joey Kolar’s parents Jodie and Gary Gurnt who own the property the festival is held on.
She was eager to be a part of the festival and connect with the Kolars and others who find benefit in holistic healing options.
Another tent ran by Angel and Hari Zeigler featured black light glow painting and string art. The pair traveled from the Altoona area to participate in the festival because of their connection to the Kolars.
Angel Zeigler said she and Hari came to the farm to renew their wedding vows just last year.
The couple recently started their art business last year during the pandemic, hoping to follow their dreams. Hari Zeigler does string art and Angel does painting and paint pours. Both use mediums that will glow in black light.
Angel Zeigler went to school for art, but then found herself working a 9-to-5 five job for nearly 20 years. Last year, she decided to make another go at doing art as a career and has found support locally.
With the help of her young daughter, Mya-Marie, she offered paint pour demonstrations for children during the weekend festival.
These vendors traveling to the festival embodied the goal of the Kolars to help connect people through their art and offering to teach and share their skills with others. They are creating an extended community through the festival.