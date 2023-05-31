WEEDVILLE — The Mount Zion Historical Park was the scene of the Bennetts Valley Memorial Day ceremonies honoring those who lost their lives in the service of their country. Boy Scout Troop 94, the Vietnam Veterans, and the American Legion Post 978 advanced the colors and Joe Sexton sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” A granite plaque detailing the history of schools in Benezette and Jay townships was also dedicated.
Veteran Richard Coccimiglio served as master of ceremonies, and Judge Richard Masson, Mt. Zion Historical Society board member, gave some brief opening remarks.
Main speaker for the day was Donald Chiappelli, former history and civics teacher at the Bennetts Valley High School beginning in 1960. He told of the impressive accomplishments of some of the scholars and athletes of the 21 schools in Jay and Benezette townships during the early to mid-1900s.
“In 1933, the first football team, financed by the students, consisted of 30 boys. They were required to hold fundraisers to pay for the equipment, which consisted of two footballs and 25 suits that totaled $109. The team of 1939-40 was undefeated against teams from Johnsonburg, St. Marys and DuBois. Not only were they undefeated, but no one scored a point against them.”
He referred to the large number of veterans from Bennetts Valley whose names could be seen on honor rolls and monuments throughout the park. During the years 1944-45, there were only two boys in each of those graduating classes. There was no yearbook or graduation during those years, according to Chiapelli.
A plaque entitled “History of Jay and Benezette Township Schools” was dedicated during the ceremony. According to the monument, the very first school in Elk County was established in Medix Run in 1821. This was followed by many small, one-room schools opening throughout Jay and Benezette townships. Each school employed one teacher who would teach as many as 60 students of various ages and abilities, often with limited books and supplies. Over time, a few of the small schools burned, and others were closed and merged with larger schools.
Chiappelli concluded by commenting that as of June 2, 2023, the area that once had 21 schools, will now have zero, as Bennetts Valley Elementary School will be merged with Fox Township Elementary School.
“Our school will be closed, and all our children will be bussed to St. Marys, and they will do well. Some will excel and all will have their memories of our school in the valley. Those were good times.”