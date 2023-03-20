ST. MARYS — Despite having to overcome many setbacks along the way, Village Peddler Country Store and Cafe at 16 Erie Ave. in St. Marys is celebrating 32 years in business.
Owner Todd Fitzgerald said the most recent challenge he encountered was the COVID-19 pandemic, which taught him a lot about the value in the St. Marys community.
“I’ll tell you one thing I’ve learned about this town –there are a lot of good people living here,” he said. “During the pandemic, I cannot tell you how many people would come to pick up a takeout order for maybe, $20, and they’d hand me a $50 bill and say, ‘Keep the change. We don’t want you going anywhere.’ That happened a lot.
“They did not want to see this place go under. I had been praying and all my friends had been praying through the pandemic that we could survive somehow, and we did.”
Fitzgerald prides himself on having a strong work ethic, and being someone who absolutely loves what he does. He is a perfectionist when it comes to the presentation of each of the freshly-made menu items, always trying to lead by example for his employees. There is very little staff turnover, he said, as he has not hired anyone new in more than two years.
“I try to make it enjoyable for them. I’m not always on their back with criticism. I joke with them, I tease them, they tease me, and we have fun.”
His employees know that the goal is to serve fresh, made-from-scratch foods in an exceptionally clean and pleasant environment, and all are dedicated to that end, said Fitzgerald.
The café portion of the store opened with a limited menu, just a simple lunch of soup and a roll. It was so well received that quiches, salads, paninis, and wraps of many varieties have been added to the menu, along with several kinds of desserts. Nothing is deep fried, and the sandwiches are served with pasta salad and fresh fruit, said Fitzgerald. He makes all of the soups, salads and desserts himself, and is constantly researching new varieties of each dish to feature in the daily special, which is advertised on Facebook and a large sign in front of the store.
Fitzgerald credits his parents with helping him get the business up and running, noting that his dad was a greeter who loved to chat with the customers as he seated them. His mom was a great cook and organizer, with both parents enjoying helping in the store and café.
In addition, last year, the Village Peddler started selling quarts of homemade soup, cakes, and pies at the farmers market held in downtown St. Marys every Saturday morning during the summer months.
“I really had so much fun doing that, and we did well with sales, so I am looking forward to doing it again this year,” said Fitzgerald. “I really enjoyed getting out in the community and greeting people.”
Fitzgerald has been working a second job in addition to his duties at the cafe for most of the 32 years he has been open. He had come through bankruptcy early on when he had a Village Peddler gift store in DuBois, prior to opening the store and café in St. Marys.
Fitzgerald says he has gone through times when he was ready to give up, but a strong faith in God has helped him to not only survive those hardships, but thrive while doing what he loves.
Lunch at the Village Peddler is served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the business open until 4 p.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Visit Village Peddler Country Store and Cafe on Facebook.