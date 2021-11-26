DuBOIS — Til Vintage at 36 W. Long Ave. was opened by two local women over the weekend of Nov. 19. Fittingly, “Til” stands for “Things I love.”
Co-Owners Savannah Bogacki, of Falls Creek, and Shelly Benninger, of Brockway, said the first weekend was just a “soft opening,” and they plan to host their grand opening over the upcoming weekend and Small Business Saturday in DuBois Nov. 27.
Bogacki, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, has had a love for vintage items for as long as she can remember, recalling going to yard sales on early mornings with her grandmother growing up. She has a hard time throwing anything away, she says, being that every item was “someone’s favorite thing” at one point or another.
A few months ago, Benninger was selling items at Nomadic Trading Co. in Punxsutawney, and Bogacki, who has been selling vintage clothing online, was looking for a local outlet. From there, the women said they just “clicked,” having similar vibes and interests. So, when the West Long Avenue location came about, the women decided to embark on a new adventure.
Benninger has worked in the decorating business for years, and formerly owned a store called Country Junction in DuBois. Her interest is more in the novelties that regress her back into her childhood, such as “vintage planters” she recalls having when she was little. She also has a special love for the vintage kids’ clothing.
Bogacki added that she has collected items from just about everywhere, including estate sales, the dry cleaners, auctions and even on the side of the road at times. It’s her way of sustainable living and contributing to “going green,” she says, that way, less things are taken to landfills.
Both women said they aim to give back through the new business, contributing to local causes that help children and people in need. Bogacki has a particular interest in giving back to domestic violence and victims of sexual assault, something she hopes to do in the future.
Despite having a store full of items, the venue is extremely organized, which Benninger takes pride in. Bogacki joked that the pair, together, are “organized chaos.”
Vintage clothing is also popular since it’s harder to find, the women noted. The store even carries some vintage plus-size items and men’s clothing, leather jackets and fur items, purses and hats and a lot more. There is also a non-vintage section, and a dresser with drawers full of $1 items.
One of the most enjoyable parts, the women said, is when people come into the store and see a nostalgic item that takes them back in time or brings about a memory. The two enjoy talking to customers, too, and hearing stories and learning about unique items people collect.
The vintage community, mainly popular in cities, is growing locally. Benninger noted that items like vinyl records, which the store has a collection of, are definitely of interest to people. The women have even been hearing of people in other states finding out about the shop, wanting to stop in while they’re home for the holidays.
Benninger and Bogacki said they plan to rearrange and rotate out items in the store regularly, that way there is always something new to look at.
When it comes to vintage, Bogacki “enjoys the hunt,” she said, and likes to price things as she found them. The store prides itself on offering affordable items.
The DuBois community has been very welcoming thus far, and the women are excited to be a part of building “a strong downtown.” They also plan to partner with other local businesses for special events.
Til Vintage will be offering giveaways and other specials over the weekend of Small Business Saturday. Current hours are Thursday and Friday from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. But, the women said if customers can see them inside the shop working on other days, they are welcome to stop on in.
Find Til Vintage on Facebook and Instagram at “@til_vintage.” Call 814-771-7520 for more information.