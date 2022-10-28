DuBOIS — In recognition of National Manufacturing Day, DISCOVER Partnership teamed up with Gasbarre Automation Solutions and the Seneca Highlands IU9 for its Virtual STEM Career Showcase.
This program is designed to introduce students to careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and help address the critical demand for skilled manufacturing labor. This year, the focus is on careers in computer technology and automation.
Students participating include fifth-grade classrooms in Elk, Cameron, Potter and McKean counties. Elk County schools are: Bennetts Valley Elementary, Fox Township Elementary School, South St. Marys Street Elementary School, Johnsonburg Elementary and St. Leo School.
A live virtual presentation was held last week and featured presenters Nick Skok, automation program manager at Gasbarre Automation Solutions in DuBois and Greg Macer, instruction technology specialist at Seneca Highlands IU9. Amy Goode of DISCOVER Partnership was the moderator.
Skok presented an introduction to automation in manufacturing, a robot demonstration and discussed careers related to computer programming and automation. His son, Landon Skok, a second-grader at St. Marys Area Schools, helped his father with his presentation.
“Automation is the application of science and engineer to make a device, process or system to operate by itself,” said Nick Skok. “We take something and we want it to be able to do it on its own without humans acting on it.”
Skok said a lot of the reasons why they automate is safety.
“We have robots or machines doing more dangerous jobs so humans don’t have to,” said Skok. “We do it for quality and reliability. A robot can do something exactly the same way over and over again without deviation. It’s very nice and repetitive so we can rely on them.”
Several types of engineers are involved in automation, said Skok, including electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, software engineers doing programming and robotics engineers.
Both Skok and Macer introduced the STEM challenge to the students, who will work on the challenge during time periods set by each school. At 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, the Virtual Share Out will be held. Schools will connect virtually to share out their designs and process.
The program goals include:
- Encourage critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork through a hands-on STEM activity to explore, create and be inspired.
- Provide connections within the community to every day individuals in STEM careers for students to relate and render the fields more accessible.
- Introduce students to the local career opportunities available for them in today’s STEM fields and assess where their interests lie.