DuBOIS — Preliminary plans are underway by Visit Clearfield County to install a liberty bell in DuBois and Clearfield to go along with Pennsylvania's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the state and nation's founding in 1776.
The DuBois City Council, at last week's work session, was informed through correspondence from Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones that the tourism organization is partnering with America 250 PA over the next several years before Pennsylvania turns 250 years old.
Jones, in his letter, said the plan is to install a liberty bell in DuBois in the middle of the flower garden and beside the marque in the Pershing parking lot downtown beside Guzzo's.
The cost of the liberty bell, which will be approximately 3 feet tall, along with the platform for the bell, will be covered by Visit Clearfield County, but they may need some help with securing the stand and bell so that the weather doesn't disturb it, Jones said in his letter.
The bell would not be installed until late 2025 to go along with the 250th year anniversary date, Jones said. However, Visit Clearfield County was seeking approval for the project because they need to make contractual agreements with 250 PA, which plans to have a huge marketing campaign and trail system created for the liberty bells which may be installed across the state in each of the 67 counties.
Jones noted he also would like to have a liberty bell installed in Clearfield.
The council approved Jones' request to install a liberty bell in DuBois.
The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, also known as America250PA, is organizing individuals and communities to share and celebrate their own histories and sponsor events through 2026 showcasing the state's past, present and future.
The commission was officially sworn in on Sept. 17, 2019, in Harrisburg.