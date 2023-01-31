BENEZETTE — Despite snow on the ground and colder temperatures, elk country visitors are usually not disappointed when they visit the area during the winter months.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said although the majority of visitors embark to elk country in September/October to experience the excitement of rut season, there really isn’t “a bad month” to view the elk, as each one offers something different.
In the winter time, elk viewers have a better chance of witnessing them traveling in tremendously-large herds, including cows, yearlings and young “immature” bulls.
Mature bulls are typically only seen with female cows during rut season. During this time, they’ll break off into “bachelor groups,” sometimes traveling quite a distance together.
Just the other day, Porkolab saw a group of about 23 mature bulls in one setting in Benezette.
“You are only going to see that during the winter months,” he said.
Elk are grazers, so if the ground isn’t covered in snow, it’s easier for them to find food sources. Right now, they can be found chewing on buds and eating small seedlings/saplings.
Visitors who see stripped maple trees this time of year usually assume it is from the elk rubbing their antlers on the trees. Many are unaware, said Porkolab, that this is actually from the elk eating bark.
“Some of their favorites are maple, willow, devil’s club,” Porkolab said. “They eat a lot of bark in the winter time, using their lower front teeth (to) strip the bark off of trees.”
One can even see the teeth marks, he noted, when examining the trees up close.
There are more perks when it comes to elk viewing in the winter time, and some tips that experts have to offer. The bulls still have their antlers, something that is a huge draw for visitors, said Porkolab. Visitors also have the chance to spot elk on a white, snowy landscape — quite a beautiful sight.
This time of year, elk viewers will want to search “down low,” near the bottoms of rivers and streams, as opposed to the tops of hills.
“Food is more readily found where there is less snow, and they are out of the wind,” he said.
It’s important to note, too, that when there is more snow and ice on the ground, elk and deer will come to the roads where it is plowed for salt and grass sources. Drivers should be extra cautious, as this is the worst time of year for elk facilities on the road.
The Elk Country Visitor Center is only open on Saturdays and Sundays during the winter months. But, if the weather is decent, Porkolab said they still see quite a few visitors on weekends. The center offers free programs for the public, which can be found at www.elkcountryvisitorcenter.com.
Also visit www.experienceelkcountry.com for more information on elk viewing.