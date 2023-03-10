RIDGWAY — Visitor Pam Fingado addressed the Elk County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting in light of March being Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Fingado, developmental disability specialist, said the aim of the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs is to enable people of all abilities to be out and about, have an everyday life and participate in their communities in every way possible.
There are special activities planned in the month of March, including an abstract painting activity at Gallery 29; a presentation at Elcam Inc. Community Center in St. Marys about safety in the community by City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas; “Drummercize” at the Johnsonburg Community Center; a tour of the Ridgway Fire Department and “An Evening of Art” at Sarah Jane’s in Emporium.
The commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in support of the work being done in Elk County “to allow citizens with a developmental disability to function and thrive and achieve their own personal aspirations.”
Also present was Natalie Aiello of Ridgway, speaking to raise awareness of the benefits of the Pennsylvania 4H Program during 4H Week.
Currently, “4H Science in the Schools” is a program available to all elementary schools in the county. The 4H program has strong roots in equine projects, as well as hands-on experiences in environmental science, shooting sports, arts and crafts, leadership and citizenship skills.
The commissioners passed a resolution “recognizing March 12-March 18, 2023, as Pennsylvania 4H Week.” They also “commend the efforts of 4H leaders to empower youth with a foundation of success for a lifetime.”
In other business, the application for use of the courthouse lawn for a wedding on June 3, 2023 was approved.
Also approved were renewal contracts for Children and Youth Services (CYS) with Dr. Allen H. Ryen, psychologist, for one year, and with Potter County Women’s Recovery Center in order to provide an alternative to incarceration for women, effective March 1, 2023 through Feb. 29, 2024.
A new contract for CYS with Keystone Adolescent Center, Inc. for fiscal year 2022-23 for group home/transitional living services was approved.
A reminder that the commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 has been canceled and rescheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. in Conference Room 2 of the Courthouse Annex.