ST. MARYS — Every year in the very early spring, before foliage arrives and grass begins to grow, several volunteers carry on the tradition of a cleanup day on Jackson and West Creek roads in St. Marys.
This year’s cleanup day will be held on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 9 a.m. at Troha Camp, located at 1285 Jackson Road. Further cleaning will take place on West Creek Road from 2-5 p.m.
Longtime volunteers John Troha –who has family ties to the spring cleanup –and Marcia Bleggi said residents of Jackson Road have been hosting cleanup events since the 1980s-1990s. From there, the initiative has continued to steadily grow.
More than 20 years ago, Troha’s relatives, Bobby and Mimi Troha and Jerry Troha and other family members, instructed Boy and Girl Scout groups on cleanup day. He recalled one Boy Scout who completed his Eagle Scout project by trying to prevent illegal dumping on Jackson Road.
PA Cleanways became involved in 2000, said Troha and Bleggi, providing items such as safety vests, gloves, signs and garbage bags for the volunteers. Bekki Titchner and Dave Stubber of the Elk County Recycling Center provided warning signs for the roadways around that time, and processed things that were recyclable. The City of St. Marys provided the pickup of remaining garbage as well.
Jackson and West Creek roads continue to be “dumping sites” for numerous junk items, said Bleggi and Troha, including stoves, washers, beds, tires, bottles, beer cans, TVs, plumbing fixtures and furniture.
“Most items are thrown over the hillside, which makes clean up very difficult,” they said. “Volunteers have taken on the hard work of removing and recycling what they could.”
In 2022, volunteers collected 3 1/2 tons of litter and garbage.
Over the years, cleanup day participants have come in all ages and from all walks of life, including Scouts, students from St. Marys Area and Elk County Catholic high schools, members of the North Central PA Slovenian Polka Club, Slovene National Benefit Society and residents and friends of Jackson Road, according to Bleggi and Troha.
“Each did whatever he or she could do,” they said. “The jobs (have) included driving trucks, picking up litter and making food for breakfast and lunch.”
Food items like pastries, hot dogs and hamburgers, salad and snacks are provided for volunteers. In the past couple of years, an accordion player has even entertained the crowd.
“The day becomes both rewarding and fun,” they said.
Much of making people more respectful to the environment and its resources starts with education, said Titchner, coordinator of the Elk County Recycling Center.
She commended the cleanup’s longtime volunteers, such as Troha and Bleggi, calling them “the real heroes” in helping to keep these areas clean.
“Your families, friends and other folks who live in that area have gone far above and beyond to keep your piece of the world clean,” she said.
It’s unfortunate, she said, that there is a need for this work each year.
“There is a home for most everything that is dumped along Jackson Road, or any other location in Elk County for that matter,” Titchner said.
A lot of these options are free, or come at a minimal cost, noting that Greentree Landfill will take trash and other bulk items via self-haul.
The hope, said Bleggi and Troha, is that spreading the word about the cleanup day and its cause will encourage less littering and more environmentally-aware practices within the community.
Anyone interested in contributing to this historical cleanup effort can contact Troha at 814-512-6228, or simply show up on April 15.