RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies of Ridgway is searching for both dedicated volunteers and riders for its therapeutic riding program.
During National Volunteer Week April 17-23, BMFNT featured some of its volunteers and their stories.
Founder Amanda Balon said the all-volunteer organization can only operate with people who truly come and give their time.
Using horses for healing, BMFNT works with people with disabilities to help with motor skills, communication, etc.
“In order to do that, our horses are led around by a volunteer, and depending on the needs and disabilities of the rider, they may require side walkers,” said Balon. “Leaders lead the horses while the side-walkers help hold individuals up on the horse. Volunteers will need to be able to walk around and possibly do a light jog for periods of time.”
Horses not only help the riders, said Balon, but the volunteers, who have the chance to see a child or adult gain new skills.
“Just being around horses and the smell of them are good for the emotional and mental health of people,” she said. “A horse can help us learn to calm our body, communicate differently, and all around, help us work with different personalities.”
Training and guidance for volunteers is available, said Balon, whichever job is best suitable for the person.
“We have seen youth get enough muscle strength to learn how to walk independently, when parents were told they may not be able to walk without assistive devices. We have seen youth learn communication and begin to speak words, when families have thought they might not. We have watched youth go from not wanting to touch horses, dirt, etc., because of tactile concerns, to now independently mucking stalls, etc.,” said Balon. “These are the rewards that are the greatest, because as a volunteer, you get to see these benefits and how they are affecting the kids and families for the better.”
The feedback from volunteers has been overwhelming, Balon said. One has said how much they need BMFNT, another, how calming the horses are to be around, and how watching the youth is so rewarding.
“We encourage volunteers of any age. It is just so important to volunteer and help out members of our community,” said Balon.
Therapeutic Riding Program
Spreading the word about BMFNT’s therapeutic riding program is crucial, Balon said, as these experiences help people, and the program, grow.
“We are cutting back our regular riding program and really focusing on that therapeutic riding component,” she said.
The program’s current hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6:30 p.m. with a break for the “Books in the Barn” program and 4H meetings.
The program is geared toward any person with disabilities. The majority of participants are on the autism spectrum, but there are also riders with Down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, anxiety, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and others, said Balon.
“With COVID, we went to individual lessons, but this year, we are starting to offer group lessons so that we can offer our program to more people, and work on creating that social atmosphere that some youth really need,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering or riding can contact bmfntinc@gmail.com or call 814-335-0804. BMFNT can also be contacted via Facebook or the website, https://bigmaplefarmnt.net/, where applications are available. The next volunteer training is April 29 from 4-6 p.m.