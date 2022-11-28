ST. MARYS — At Elk Haven Nursing Home, the motto is “the more the merrier” when it comes to volunteers who bring cheer to residents during the holiday season.
EHNH is still looking for individuals and groups to visit the facility this year.
From Christmas caroling through the hallways to showing off musical talent or simply just stopping in for a visit, volunteers this time of year are more important than ever, said Activities Director Kristen Huff.
These sorts of activities are a blessing to have return after the stress and isolation of the pandemic.
“It has been a long two years,” Huff said. “It’s important to have people come into our facility to spread cheer for our residents.”
EHNH residents are no strangers to enjoying some surprise visitors on occasion, including students who sing Christmas carols or put on plays for the residents, therapy dogs dressed in festive costumes and Santa Claus is known to stop in, too.
“These activities provide a relaxing environment, and are fun for everyone,” said Huff. “Residents enjoy making new friends and just enjoying themselves.”
The St. Marys Catholic Daughters of America chapter also holds the Elk Haven Christmas Card fundraiser, so that each resident receives a very nice Christmas gift each year, Huff noted.
Thus far, school groups, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and church groups have secured dates to come and sing and entertain residents, Huff said. But, there is always room for more Christmas cheer.
“They (the residents) are all so excited to have them back,” said Huff. “Our residents need to see new faces, especially children. They love just to watch them come in to our facility. It brings smiles to their faces.”
Other plans this year include Christmas bingo, craft night and themed days for residents and staff, such as pajama day and “ugly sweater party.”
For more information, visit the EHNH Facebook page, www.elkhavennursinghome.com or call 814-834-2618.