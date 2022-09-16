ST. MARYS — “Every Child Deserves A Voice.” That is the theme of this Sunday’s 2022 North Central PA Walk for Apraxia in St. Marys at Dutch Country Stadium.
The sixth annual walk will begin with registration, which is free this year, at 9 a.m. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.
The walk is the gathering of more than 80 cities joining to raise awareness and funds for apraxia research and programs.
Apraxia is a neurological condition that can occur in different forms, including orofacial apraxia, which involves the facial muscles, and apraxia of speech, where a person finds it difficult to move their mouth or tongue to speak, according to www.webmd.com.
Kelli Surra of St. Marys and Kali Grumley, an outpatient rehab speech therapist for Penn Highlands Healthcare, have been coordinating the North Central PA Apraxia Walk since 2017.
“The last two years have been virtual,” said Surra. “We are excited to be in-person again this year.”
There will be several guest speakers before the walk begins and they will also recognize local Apraxia Stars and their hard work, said Surra. Some local community services will have tables with information, which include Dickinson’s Parents as Teachers and Early Intervention.
There will be a silent auction with several different gift baskets which include Pittsburgh Pirates tickets, Pittsburgh Zoo tickets and Erie Zoo tickets. There will also be different activities going on as well, such as a race car for children to check out.
In 2013, Surra’s daughter, Maria, was diagnosed with moderate-to-severe apraxia of speech at the age of 3 1/2, and they were told she may never speak.
Surra said Grumley has been her daughter’s speech therapist since her diagnosis.
“They have developed an unbreakable bond,” said Surra.
Over the past two years, Grumley said she has worked toward the completion of the Apraxia Kids Boot Camp.
“I applied and was accepted in 2020, but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed until 2021,” said Grumley.
Grumley said the Boot Camp typically takes place at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, but due to continued uncertainty of the pandemic, the leaders decided to hold it virtually in August of 2021. The Boot Camp itself is a four-day intensive training for speech language pathologists from all over the United States and Canada.
“The leaders of the Boot Camp are some of the biggest researchers and developers in the field of CAS,” said Grumley.
To prepare for Boot Camp, Grumley said she met virtually every month with those accepted into Boot Camp and the leaders/mentors for a Journal Club to discuss some of the main research topics and articles in the area of Childhood Apraxia of Speech. In addition to the Journal Club meetings, she also had to complete an extensive list of readings that included the most prevalent research on CAS.
Upon completion of the intensive training, Grumley said she had to complete a case study with a patient and apply the new skills and knowledge.
“I chose Maria for my case study since she was the reason for going on this journey early on in my career,” said Grumley. “Maria has made so much progress but still has some residual errors. I chose a new treatment technique to target prosody and residual errors. My case study was reviewed by my mentor and had to be approved prior to my graduation. I graduated from Boot Camp in December of 2021. Upon graduation, I am now listed in the Apraxia Kids directory of Speech Language Pathologists who have ‘Advanced Training and Expertise in the area of Childhood Apraxia of Speech.’”
After graduation, Grumley and some of her friends from Boot Camp decided they would submit a proposal to present at the national Apraxia Kids Conference in Las Vegas.
“Our proposal was accepted and we officially presented on July 9 at the three-day national conference,” said Grumley. “Our presentation was a highlight of our Boot Camp experience and some lessons/research based treatment techniques that were takeaways from our experience.”
For more information, visit the North Central Pennsylvania Walk for Apraxia Facebook page or www.walk.apraxia-kids.org.