Unbreakable bond

Kali Grumley, an outpatient rehab speech therapist for Penn Highlands Elk, is shown with Maria Surra.

 Submitted

ST. MARYS — “Every Child Deserves A Voice.” That is the theme of this Sunday’s 2022 North Central PA Walk for Apraxia in St. Marys at Dutch Country Stadium.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos