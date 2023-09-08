DuBOIS — Because “one is too many.”
For 14 years now, survivors and community members impacted by suicide have gathered in DuBois during National Suicide Prevention Month in September, promoting support, resources and awareness for anyone impacted by suicide.
Typically held at the DuBois City Park, the 2023 Clearfield-Jefferson 14th annual Walk for Suicide Prevention will be held at 1 p.m. at the DuBois Mall, due to the forecast of inclement weather, on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Hosted by the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, numerous vendors from across the counties will be in attendance, said Suicide Prevention Coordinator Scott Rendos. The event will also offer several speakers who will discuss their experiences with suicide.
“Throughout the past year, there have been numerous individuals who have been effected by suicide,” said Rendos. “Bringing awareness and education to prevent individuals with thoughts of suicide is our main focus.”
A nonprofit organization, the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team is composed of local community providers and individuals invested in this mission – “to reduce the occurrence of suicide within the two-county area,” as well as promote awareness and prevention, intervention and post-vention trainings to any and all groups,” according to 1istoomany.org.
“The team wants to make suicide a topic we can freely talk about and not be in fear of,” it says.
Along with hosting local awareness events, the CJSPT hosts regular trainings like “QPR” –Question Persuade and Refer – “three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide,” according to the website.
The topic of suicide is one that impacts many people – whether it be a survivor, the loved one of a life lost by suicide, or someone who has suffered from these thoughts themselves.
The organization’s goal is to also advocate for solutions and combat the stigma associated with suicide.
A “Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group,” sponsored by the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention team, hosts meetings every fourth Monday of the month from 5:15-7:15 p.m. in the Penn State DuBois Hiller building or via Zoom.
The team also hosts its monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
Anyone in crisis can call 1-800-341-5040 or text 63288.
For more information on volunteering, donating and getting involved, contact CJSPT2@gmail.com or visit https://www.1istoomany.org/pages/walk . The team can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CJSPT