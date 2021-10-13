DuBOIS – DuBois residents participated in this year’s DuBois Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Oct. 10.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in-person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. Participants raised more than $34,000 to help the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Christ the King Memory Warriors was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $11,000.
More than 100 people participated in the DuBois Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
