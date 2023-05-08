DuBOIS — The Walmart Supercenter in DuBois celebrated its re-grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 5, welcoming the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and several other special guests for the occasion.
The store remodel includes several department transformations, which according to Walmart’s news release, will help customers save time and money.
The DuBois High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem at the grand re-opening. Walmart also presented donations to several organizations – some of which had representatives in attendance – including DuBois YMCA, Turnabout Boxing, We Care for Kids, Shane E. Horner, DuBois Area School District Clothing Foundation, Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBF, PTA Pennsylvania Congress and Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament, according to the release.
Also in attendance were several Walmart associates and speakers, vendors, and state Rep. Mike Armanini and Treasure Lake Pastor emeritus Richard (Dick) Whitaker.
Store Manager Howie Allen said the expansion of the online pickup and delivery service at the DuBois Walmart Supercenter began in October 2022 and the inside remodel on Jan. 1, 2023.
Prior to this, the store’s most recent remodel was in summer 2020, said Allen. He noted that the DuBois Walmart first opened its doors on Feb. 2, 1993, and expanded as a Supercenter in October 2010. The local store employs approximately 400 people.
The remodel includes the upgrade of several departments, according to the news release, including:
- A new “$1 shop area and grab-and-go deli/lunch items” at the front of the store
- Fifteen additional parking spaces for online pickup
- New shopping carts with holders for cell phones and drinks
- Expanded online grocery pickup services –allowing more pickup options and time slots available for customers
- A new pharmacy location, which is next to the customer service desk
- A new apparel department, featuring “new fixtures, mannequins, and brands”
Allen noted that customers will notice these improvements as soon as they walk into the store, offering a “fresh, new look.”
Allen said the new fixtures, such as rollers for soda and water in the foods section, as well as in the pets section, allow items to come to the front of the shelving “much more readily” for both customers and associates when they are stocking shelves.
“The updated fixturing in apparel helps put outfits together for our members and customers,” he said.
The expansion of OPD (online pickup and delivery), with parking now located to the left of the store behind the Garden Center, will help customers and employees save time.
“OPD parking spaces, as well as the proximity to the area, will speed up the process of delivering items to the customers’ vehicles,” Allen said.
The store also now features a mural featuring DuBois area landmarks, such as the JE DuBois Hose Co. fire station, the Pennsylvania Wilds Elk Herd, Penn State DuBois campus and Showers Field, said Allen. The mural is displayed on the wall of the grocery vestibule.
“We wanted to include local, meaningful sites of our customers’ lives,” he said.
Friday’s festivities also included a DJ, store giveaways, anniversary celebrations for employees and visits from several surprise mascots throughout the day, according to “Walmart DuBois” on Facebook.
In addition, the DuBois Walmart Supercenter houses a Market Fulfillment Center.
“It will serve as an automated fulfillment center with inventory separate from the store’s, allowing us to increase pickup and delivery orders and continue enhancing our service for both online and in-store customers. Last year, Walmart stores improved pickup and delivery capacity by 20 percent, and, with help from MFCs, have plans to do so with an added 35 percent this year,” the news release stated.
Customers have several convenient shopping options at the store, including its pickup option, pharmacy curbside pickup, delivery, express delivery and the touch-free Walmart Pay option.
Please follow “Walmart DuBois” on Facebook for more information.