BENEZETTE — Rubber ducks will race to the finish line in support of elk country during the second annual Wapiti Waddle Duck Race and Festival in Benezette on Saturday, May 28.
According to the event’s press release, festivities will begin at the Gurney Volunteer House in Benezette on at 9 a.m. Saturday, featuring music, games of chance, raffles and children’s activities. Rubber ducks will drop at noon from the foot bridge spanning Trout Run, floating down Trout Run into Bennett’s Branch, and the race will end near the Station Road Bridge, located beside Benezette Store.
The Waddle includes rubber ducks racing for grand prizes, including $1,000, $500 and $250, or merchandise giveaways.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Field Director Kristi Reinaker said in comparison to the 2021 race, this year’s will include “bigger and better ducks.”
“This will make for a much more exciting event with better visibility in the creek during the race,” she noted.
There will also be more festival vendors to follow the race at the Elk Country Visitor Center, as well as live music.
Like many organizations, KECA was faced with the challenge of canceling many events and fundraisers last year, said Reinaker.
“We started brainstorming for ideas of new and exciting fundraisers that would be ‘closer to home’ for the organization,” she says. “We saw that people were flocking to elk country as their way to ‘escape’ and get outdoors, so why not be able to host more fun and exciting events right here.”
Organizers knew they wanted to utilize the Gurney Volunteer House as the event’s host location for the in-town portion, Reinaker noted.
“That gave us the opportunity to showcase this amazing facility that we have for our volunteers, as well as being centrally located near the creek for the race,” she said.
Hosting this event in Benezette also brings added foot traffic into town, Reinaker said, where people will also likely visit restaurants, gift shops and more attractions there.
The event is also a great way for food and craft vendors to showcase their items, including Grant’s Pass Wrought Iron, PA Hickory Syrup, The Life of a Hunter’s Wife, Benezette Wines, Nanny Goat Soap, and more, and for musicians to showcase their musical talents.
Fundraisers such as the Wapiti Waddle directly support KECA’s mission, which encompasses conservation education, habitat enhancement and permanent land protection in elk country, Reinaker said.
Supporters can “adopt” ducks online through KECA’s gift shop at www.experienceelkcountry.com/shownow through Thursday, May 26, or in person at the Elk Country Visitor Center.