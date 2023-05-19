BENEZETTE — The third annual Wapiti Waddle Duck Race benefiting conservation education efforts of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance is set to drop into Benezette Saturday, May 27.
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Gurney Volunteer House, and rubber ducks will drop for the race at 1 p.m., floating down Trout Run and into Bennetts Branch.
This event is enjoyed by everyone in the community, said Morgan Lovenduski, KECA’s director of marketing and communications.
“It’s a great time to stop down and visit the heart of elk country,” she said. “The whole town is involved.”
The town-wide event will include local businesses, such as Elk Life, Elk Crossing 55 and Benezette Hotel, offering their products to attendees, as well as music, games of chance, raffles and children’s activities.
This event benefits KECA’s Conservation Education Program, as well as habitat enhancement expansion projects.
KECA education focuses on hands-on learning, while also promoting conservation and the enhancement of Pennsylvania’s elk country.
KECA Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said events such as this one are important in order to keep providing educational activities for youth in Benezette.
“The education department provides thousands of students of all ages annually with educational field trips, events such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Halloween Extravaganza and the Apple Cidering event, to name a few, as well as educational weekend programs year-round,” he said.
To paint a bigger picture, Porkolab provided pieces of some reviews he has received about KECA’s education efforts. One was from the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, which took a large group of students to the Elk Country Visitor Center last summer:
“The students had an amazing time, were so engaged, and did not want to leave. I had a wide-age group of students, and each and every one of them enjoyed themselves and learned something new,” the review says. “Ben and his crew did an amazing job at accommodating the wide-age group, and presenting something that every student connected to. My staff, alongside myself, learned so much and were not ready to leave when the bus arrived. I am so excited to hopefully continue to work visits to the Elk Visitor Center into our summer program.”
The next review was from Clarion Area Elementary School, which also took fifth-grade students on a field trip to the visitor’s center. Students enjoyed learning “elk basics,” doing elk outdoor activities and experiencing the 4D theater.
“All the programs were first rate, and the students loved them. The building across from the visitor center was perfect for us to enjoy our lunches. Our students got to see an elk, and they really had the perfect day in elk country,” the review says.
More than $2,500 in cash and prizes will be awarded to attendees. The first-place winner in the Wapiti Waddle will receive $1,000; second place, $500, and third place, $250.
Purchase ducks at www.experienceelkcountry.com/shop/.
Elk country camps
KECA’s summer camps for youth are also quickly approaching. The deadline to register is June 5:
- The “Kids Summer Elk Camp” for ages 8-12 will be held June 29 and July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Junior Conservation Camp for ages 13-17 is set for June 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The cost is $10 to join. Kids will need to bring their own packed lunches, and be dressed for the outdoors. To register, visit experienceelkcountry.com, click on the “Education” tab, then “Events and Trainings.”