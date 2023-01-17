KERSEY — The five-year-old Fox Township Firemen’s Social Hall sustained extensive water damage on Christmas Day when several of the sprinkler heads in the attic of the building froze and burst from the extremely low temperatures and high winds.
Guardian Security System immediately detected the water flowing and automatically dialed 911, which dispatched the fire department, according to Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department President Kathy Dowie.
“From the time the water started falling until we walked through the door and shut it off, only 6 minutes had elapsed. It’s an open system, not zoned, so even after we shut the water off, all the water in the rest of the system still sprayed out,” said Dowie.
Most of the damage was confined to the kitchen and bar area. Firemen and volunteers immediately began cleaning up the water and setting up fans, which helped save as much of the building as possible. Getting the woodwork dried quickly was a priority. Professional water damage personnel also came and set up fans and special equipment which prevented further damage. In spite of the amount of water that was released, only a relatively small area of drywall had to be replaced, along with all electrical outlets, which showed signs of rust.
“All of the ceiling lights in the kitchen were full of water and had to be replaced, but the ovens and other appliances were undamaged,” according to Jamie Dowie, trustee of the Fox Township Fire Department.
The loss is covered by insurance, contractors have been working on repairs, and volunteers have been coming in taking care of smaller repairs.
Income from food sales and hall rentals has been lost, all of which supports the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department. Hall rentals are booked for every weekend and the goal is to be open again by the end of January.
“It could have been so much worse; we’re very, very lucky, that’s all I can say. It’s a bit of a setback and a heartbreaking disappointment, but none of the equipment or inventory in the kitchen was affected,” Kathy Dowie said. “We’ve continued to take care of our bartenders, but of course they’re missing their tip money.
“Bar managers still must come in and check their inventories before we can be up and running again, but we’re just very thankful that it wasn’t so much worse.”