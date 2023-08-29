GRAMPIAN — A Grampian Borough Council member who tendered his resignation earlier this month has rescinded it.
Borough Secretary Betty Jo Sutika reported, although council reconvened its monthly business meeting earlier this month to accept William Waterloo’s written withdrawal from council, it did so in error — something that was pointed out to her by officials from the state Borough’s Association.
“They said since council had adjourned prior to accepting (Waterloo’s) resignation, it would have had to hold a special meeting to accept the resignation. In the meanwhile council members talked with (Waterloo) and he agreed to stay on council, but said he would no longer serve as president,” she said.
Waterloo took part in a special meeting of council Aug. 24 scheduled to open bids for a project to resurface the apron in front of Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.’s station. The meeting was chaired by Vice President Lew Webber.
Webber said council will reorganize at its next scheduled business meeting on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.
Waterloo tendered a written resignation following council’s meeting on Aug. 7 following his bringing a motion to the table to schedule a meeting with residents, members of Grampian Ministerium, service club representatives, business owners and other interested individuals to discuss dissolving the borough and having it become part of another municipality.
The motion died for lack of a second.
During discussion, Waterloo told council, “I don’t think the borough can continue to exist the way it is – both operationally and financially. Grampian is dying as all small communities are dying. It is not unique to Grampian,” he told Carns and council.
Waterloo said the only income the borough has to maintain the town and residents’ welfare and safety is property taxes. He noted those funds are not enough.
“We don’t receive enough property taxes to pay to improve our roads and we are too small to get grants,” Waterloo said.
He also expressed concern residents are not following the procedure to run for election to council and other borough offices and participating in committees and other groups that could benefit the borough.