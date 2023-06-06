DuBOIS — We Care for Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide DuBois Area School District students with basic necessities, has grown exponentially since its initiation in 2018, and continues to expand its helping hand in several ways.
Group members run the DuBois Area high and middle school clothing closets, which are open a couple of times per month for students to shop, said President Susan Hassan. WCFK is also maintaining the clothing closets at local elementary schools. All four elementary schools will be open at least once a month in the fall for shopping.
Each elementary school renamed their clothing closet. For example, Juniata Elementary School’s is “Trendy Treasures,” and Oklahoma Elementary, “Oklahoma Outfitters.”
The DAHS clothing closet –“The Armoire” –typically has around 60-70 students shop, said Hassan, and the middle school’s –“Kool Threads” –around 200.
WCFK started when a group of local women partnered with DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton, who felt there was a need for clothing and basic necessity items for students. DASD staff members have been very helpful and supportive in working with WCFK.
“All of our members treat every kid the same,” Hassan said. “We try to cater to each individual student. This is what we do, and what we love to do. We want to help kids.”
The clothing closets are open to anyone, she said, for a “no judgement” and fun shopping experience. The middle and high school clothing closets offer a variety of items for any student in need, such as pants, socks, bras, hoodies, underwear, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and toiletries.
Hassan said they also started a “care card” initiative this year.
“Any faculty or staff member can fill one out, and text or email it to us with what a student needs,” she said.
This could be an act of kindness for a new student, or possibly a child who went into foster care, etc., Hassan said.
Some of the elementary schools also have gym carts with tennis shoes for students to borrow for gym class, Hassan added. WCFK supplied the cart and shoes in various children’s sizes for boys and girls.
WCFK is now reaching outside of the DASD realm as well. Members will be taking over Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s clothing closet, which will be ready for debut at the school’s Aug. 22 open house.
“We are going to maintain and open their closet once a month,” said Hassan.
Since its initiation, WCFK has grown from starting with just five group members to now, 13. The nonprofit now has enough people to assign specific roles, and is also able to apply for more grants, said Hassan.
Friends of members have joined in, as well as retired teachers who want to help and miss the students.
“As we get more people, we are able to serve more people,” said Hassan.
WCFK has become more active on social media, too, and is networking more effectively, Hassan noted, which has helped the group develop more over the past several months. Members have also done presentations at places like the DuBois Rotary Club and Treasure Lake Church.
Building community partnerships
WCFK has started a program with Pentz Run Youth Services of DuBois called care kits. When youth enter the group home, they receive toiletries, pajamas, socks and underwear. They also write a positive note of affirmation to put in the bag, Hassan said.
In addition, WCFK has joined forces with Fayette Resources in Jefferson County, which has provided a space for the charity to store its elementary and Pentz Run Youth Services supplies.
Fayette Resources is also sorting through items that are donated, and will have staff members helping out at the clothing closets, Hassan said.
“They have been absolutely wonderful to us,” she said.
Also important to note, said Hassan, is that any donations received that are deemed not appropriate for students are given to Haven House shelter in DuBois. And, any items for babies, to Catholic Charities.
“If we can’t use it, we take it to another nonprofit or charity,” she said. “People like to know that their items will be appreciated, and are going to a good cause.”
Other organizations will also donate items they are unable to use to WCFK, Hassan added. For example, the Salvation Army, another partner of the group.
These partnerships are crucial when it comes to the ultimate goal, Hassan said, which is helping those in need.
“One charity or entity cannot help everyone,” she said. “We are all trying to help our community. It’s important that we work together.”
Also important, said Hassan, is to note that 100 percent of WCFK donations go to local youth. Nothing is spent administratively.
Aside from the grants it receives, WCFK would not be able to do all that it does without the community support. As often as they can, group members hold fundraisers at locations such as Luigi’s Ristorante, and recently accepted a $5,000 donation from Walmart.
WCFK extended a special “thank you” to dedicated community supporters, including Walmart Supercenter, Treasure Lake Church, Luigi’s Ristorante and Stoltz Toyota.
WCFK will be attending DuBois Community Days this year alongside Fayette Resources, Hassan noted, selling DuBois spirit-wear clothing items.
Most importantly, Hassan expressed much gratitude and recognition to WCFK’s members and board members who make this all possible.
“We have a really wonderful group of ladies,” Hassan said. “I’m so proud of what everybody brings to the table with their expertise, and how much everybody helps. We all come together and care about kids and we’re making a difference. We are proud of that.”
WCFK accepts monetary donations, as well as gently-used clothing items and shoes that are age appropriate. Donations specific to the schools can be dropped off there, Hassan said, as well as at “Luv 2 Sew 4 U” at 69 Beaver Drive, where group members also meet monthly.
To get involved, email wecareforkids33@gmail.com or contact Hassan at 814-591-4792.