'We Remember' workout participants
Members of REAKT Brazilian Jiu Jitsu of DuBois, as well as members of the public, participated in a “We Remember” workout in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

DuBOIS — In honor of Patriot Day on Sept. 11, REAKT Brazilian Jiu Jitsu of DuBois and members of the public laced up their running shoes for a “We Remember” workout on Saturday.

