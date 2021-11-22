PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is partnering with the Mahoning Valley Dancers to offer the center’s first community event in a while, with dancing, a take home craft, and tons of other fun.
The center will host a Land of Sweets Meet and Greet, and more, with the ballerinas who will be starring in the upcoming “Journey to the Land of Sweets” Nutcracker performance. The event will take place on Nov. 27, and will have two time slots to choose from.
Tickets are $15 per child, and include one free parent/adult who must accompany their children throughout the program. The first session is from 10 to 11 a.m. and the second is from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. An additional adult admission is $5 per person. Each session is limited to 15 children, so walk-ins will only be welcomed if spots are available.
The center’s Director of Education and Programming April Astorino has some connections with the dancers, and approached Joan Van Dyke with Van Dyke and Co. about collaborating.
“I have been a dance instructor at Van Dyke and Co. since 2005, I actually teach several of the Mahoning Valley Ballet dancers, and I also assist with all performances so I just asked the director, Joan Van Dyke, if we could try to offer a holiday program to the local children and host it at the Weather Center,” Astorino said.
This is the first time the two organizations have partnered together for such an event. There will be a mini scavenger hunt through the museum exhibits, a “Land of the Sweets” treats for the trip home, and a craft.
The museum will be assisting with and providing a make-and-take sugar plum fairy wand craft, and some of the dancers may be around the classroom to help.
The dancers will also be doing a live dance demonstration and dance along for the children. Children will get the chance to see the dancers’ costumes up close, and there will be photo opportunities for parents.
Pre-registration for the event can be done by completing the form at jotform.com, by calling the center at 814-938-1000, or emailing educator@weatherdiscovery.org. Payment can be made in person on the day of the event. All the proceeds will benefit the Weather Discovery Center.