PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Unity Rises held a successful first free community Halloween bash on Saturday despite the rain and cool conditions.
Founders and event organizers Melissa and Chris Kirby both said they were pleased with the turnout to the event. Families were flowing in and out of the festival area at the armory all through the evening.
There were games for children to play for a chance to win a prize off the prize table, a pumpkin painting station, and a bounce house. There was also a DJ playing music across the field to everyone, and a hayride running loops for children.
“The kids are having a blast painting the pumpkins,” Melissa Kirby said.
Along with all the fun to be had, there was plenty of food to go around and pies for sale to take home. Kirby gave a major thanks to Lily’s Bakery, Deli, and Restaurant for the kind donation of food for the event.
There were even a few vehicles set up with candy for a trunk or treat to complete the event.
Children and adults alike came to the celebration dressed in costumes, but prepared for the cold weather.
“That makes me happy because that’s what it’s all about, you know, it’s just bringing families from different communities together and just having fun,” said Kirby.
The Kirbys said the people continued to come and go steadily through the day despite the rain that fell briefly.
The organization is already planning several other events and fundraisers to help benefit the community throughout the rest of the holiday season.