PENFIELD — A Weedville man has been jailed on charges after he allegedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her.
Ty Walker Hahn, 27, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; simple assault; making terroristic threats and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were dispatched to Tyler Road in Huston Township on June 14 for reports of a domestic incident between a man and a woman. The victim told police that Hahn was chasing her through the woods. Upon arrival, she was located exiting the woods and was out of breath and scared. Police could immediately see a large bump and bruise over her left eye, and bruising around her neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police that a verbal altercation between Hahn and herself became physical. While she was trying to get away from him, he allegedly tackled her to the ground and put her in a choke hold. She told police she couldn’t breathe, and that while being choked, Hahn allegedly said he was going to kill her.
Hahn then made the victim get back inside his truck, and allegedly punched her several times in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She got out of the truck and ran away. Hahn reportedly continued driving up and down Tyler Road looking for her.
The victim was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for further treatment.
Hahn’s bail is set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at Meholick’s office.