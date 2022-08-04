PENFIELD — A Weedville man is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in June.
Ty Walker Hahn, 27, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, also a felony in the third degree; fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a second-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for 46 traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were dispatched to a domestic incident on June 14 that occurred in the area of Tyler Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police interviewed the victim and Hahn was no longer on scene.
On June 15, police were informed by the victim that she had just received word that Hahn was allegedly at the Penfield Minit Mart looking for her. She said he was driving a silver Dodge Cummins diesel pick-up truck. Police arrived at the Minit Mart and located the vehicle, positively identifying Hahn. Police gave him verbal commands to step away from the vehicle, which he allegedly ignored, and began getting into the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hahn also ignored police’s commands to get out of the vehicle. An officer opened the front driver’s side door, and Hahn attempted to put the vehicle into gear. It went forward, and Hahn shut the door.
Police deployed their Conducted Electrical Weapon, also known as a taser, through Hahn’s open driver’s side window, when he allegedly reversed the vehicle at a high rate of speed, which broke the leads off of the CEW. Another trooper moved the patrol vehicle out of the way to avoid being struck by Hahn. Hahn left the parking lot and turned onto Melody Lane, then onto State Route 255, shutting his vehicle lights off as police pursued him. Hahn allegedly passed two vehicles traveling southbound, and two vehicles on the wrong side of the road.
Police were reportedly traveling at over 100 mph for more than a mile. It was also very foggy weather, so after several minutes, police could no longer see Hahn’s brake lights and were unaware of where he went. Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hahn was located on June 16 and taken into custody by state police in Ridgway, then transported to the Clearfield County Jail. On July 1, police arrived at the jail to pick Hahn up, when he allegedly asked them if they were going to charge him for running from them, and reportedly apologized to police.
Hahn’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 at Meholick’s office.